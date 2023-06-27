Video: Sad Park Drop 'DEATH' Music Video

It’s taken from the bands upcoming new album ‘NO MORE SOUND’, out July 7.
POPULAR
Sad Park releases a new song called “DEATH” accompanied by a new music video. It’s taken from the bands upcoming new album ‘NO MORE SOUND’, out July 7 via Pure Noise Records and follows the songs “CAROUSEL” and “ALWAYS AROUND”.
“DEATH’ is about my struggle with coming to terms with an end,” says vocalist and guitarist Graham Steele. “I used to never think about it but now the older I get I think about the fact that I don’t think anything happens when you die. I want to live my life to the fullest and soak up every moment with the people around me. If nothing happens when I die, I want an amazing life while I’m here.”
The music video, directed by Ryan Baxley, chronicles the band’s ventures into social media trends at the advice from their “manager”, played by Erik Jimenez from Together Pangea… from make-up tutorials to planking and parkour, it eventually ends in chaos.
‘NO MORE SOUND’ is Sad Park’s third full length and first for Pure Noise Records. The band worked with AJJ’s Sean Bonnette, who oversaw production and collaborated with Steele on the lyric writing process, helped bassist/vocalist Sam Morton, drummer Grant Bubar and guitarist Aidan Memory not only create a record that flows, musically and thematically, from beginning to end, but which also sees the four-piece truly discover and become who they are as a band.
“The theme of the album is summarized into four parts: Life, Death, Love, and Time,” says Steele. Recorded across ten days at Balboa Studios in Los Angeles, ‘NO MORE SOUND’ is the sound of a band really coming into their own. It captures their chemistry perfectly, and as much fun as the band had making the record in general, it still manages to convey the band’s distinctively peppy sense of melancholy.
While Sad Park have always tapped into the human condition with their songs, they do so even more profoundly on this record.
w/The Frights
July 7 – Austin, TX @ Parish
July 8 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
July 9 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
July 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
July 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
July 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
July 16 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
July 18 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
July 19 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
July 21 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
July 22 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
July 25 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous
July 26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
July 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
w/AJJ
August 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
August 19 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl
August 20 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In
August 21 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
August 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
August 23 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
August 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
August 26 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers
August 27 - Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar
August 29 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
August 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
September 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
September 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey *album release show
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL