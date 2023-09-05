Video: SOEN Release New Video 'Hollowed' Featuring Singer Elisa

Her new album Memorial is out now, via Silver Lining Music.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Following the release of their highly praised new album Memorial, Soen have released the video for the new single “Hollowed” featuring vocals from acclaimed singer Elisa.

Memorial is out now, via Silver Lining Music. Available as a Deluxe CD, 12” Vinyl Album in Black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles

Memorial sees the band overall take a heavier approach to their craft but the new single ‘Hollowed’ is a hugely powerful and gushing ballad, which stands out as a powerful bridge across the album’s ten tracks. The song sees guitarist Cody Ford shine with an epic and intense Pink Floyd-tinged guitar solo, whilst tender vocals are traded throughout from singer and founding member Joel Ekelöf and Italian star Elisa. 

Elisa has firmly established herself as a global superstar during her more than twenty-year career. Her collaboration with Ennio Morricone, ‘Ancora qui’, was featured in Quentin Tarantino's film, Django Unchained and its Grammy nominated soundtrack album. Just some of her other achievements include her albums going triple platinum and collaborations with the likes of Muse, Imagine Dragons, Tina Turner and Pavarotti & Friends.

Ekelöf comments, “’Hollowed’ is a song about moving away from the place and persons that have been your home. It’s also the first time we ever have had a guest appearance on one of our albums and the turnout was more than successful. Elisa is such a talented singer and she truly made this song reach the emotional intensity that it deserves.”

Drummer and co-founding member Martin Lopez adds, “the message of the track is powerful and is about whether to make the decision of either leaving behind what once was a perfect harmony but has turned into dissonance, or to just stay there and maybe spend the rest of your life trying to revive something that is already dead.”

The new single follows the release of the biting track ‘Violence,’ the ferocious war inspired title track ‘Memorial’ and the hard hitting ‘Unbreakable’.

Never ones to take the restrained path, Soen face down the ills and ways of current society with a crisp, wounded venom that betrays their pain, anger and frustrations. Each guitar carries a greater serrated edge, each melody a richer heart, each lyric a soul and spleen venting definitive proclamation. At the same time, Soen’s unique blend of progression, aggression, and beauty shows more maturity than ever before.

Following their incredible performances at this year’s summer festivals across Europe, Soen, completed by Lars Enok Åhlund (Keyboards and Guitar), Oleksii ‘Zlatoyar’ Kobel (Bass) and Cody Ford (Lead Guitar), will be heading out on their Memorial European tour, which will kick off in this month in Odense, Denmark.

The band also recently announced new dates seeing them bring Memorial to the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tour will kick-off in May 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Full list of confirmed dates, tickets, and additional information available at this location.

MEMORIAL 2023 TOUR DATES:

20 SEPT - Odense (DK) - Posten
21 SEPT - Copenhagen (DK) - Amager Bio
22 SEPT - Berlin (DE) - Kesselhaus
23 SEPT - Leipzig (DE) – Täubchemthal
24 SEPT - Warsaw (PL) - Progresja
26 SEPT - Prague (CZ) - Palak Akropolis
27 SEPT - Zurich (CH) - Komplex 457
28 SEPT - Munich (DE) - Backstage Werk
29 SEPT - Vienna (AT) - Simm City
30 SEPT - Bologna (IT) – Locomotiv
3 OCT - Bilbao (ES) - Kafe Antzokia
4 OCT - Porto (PT) - Hard Club
5 OCT - Lisbon (PT) - Lisboa Ao Vivo
6 OCT - Madrid (ES) - La Paqui
7 OCT - Sevilla (ES) - Custom
8 OCT - Murcia (ES) - Garaje
10 OCT - Barcelona (ES) - Apolo
11 OCT - Lyon (FR) - Ninkasi Kao
12 OCT - Sint Niklaas (BE) - De Casino
13 OCT - London (GB) - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
14 OCT - Amsterdam (NL) - Melkweg 
15 OCT - Paris (FR) - Élysée Montmartre
17 OCT - Frankfurt (DE) - Batschkapp
18 OCT - Strasbourg (FR) - La Laiterie
20 OCT - Cologne (DE) - Essigfabrik
22 OCT - Hamburg (DE) – Knust

MEMORIAL 2024 TOUR DATES

17 MAR - Oslo (NO) – Rockefeller
18 MAR - Göthenburg (SE) – Pustervik
21 MAR - Oulu (FI) – Tullisali
22 MAR - Jyväskylä (FI) – Lutakko
23 MAR - Tampere (FI) – Olympia
24 MAR - Helsinki (FI) – Vanha Ylioppilastalo
26 MAR - Stockholm (SE) – Clubben

NORTH AMERICA

7 MAY - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
8 MAY - Cleveland, OH - The Roxy
9 MAY - Toronto, ON - Axis
10 MAY - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theater
11 MAY - New York City, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
13 MAY - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
14 MAY - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
16 MAY - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
17 MAY - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
18 MAY - Washington, DC - Union Stage
19 MAY - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
20 MAY - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
22 MAY - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
24 MAY - Mexico City, MEX - Pepsi Center WTC
26 MAY - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
28 MAY - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
30 MAY - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
31 MAY - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
1 JUN - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
2 JUN - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
4 JUN - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
5 JUN - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
6 JUN - Seattle, WA - Neumos
8 JUN - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
9 JUN - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater



