Video: Nathan Wilson Releases Official Video for 'Good at Gettin' Gone'

With the success of his latest single, "Good At Gettin' Gone," riser Nathan Wilson continues to climb alongside the release of the official music video.

WATCH to "Good At Gettin' Gone" below!

Since the release, Nathan's received editorial placement on Spotify's New Music Friday Country and Fresh Finds Country. It additionally got praise from Apple Country's Ty Bentli claiming "must hear this song, it's unique and immediately familiar," and received placement on Ty Bentli's Daily Soundtrack.

In March, Nathan announced the signing of his first publishing deal with Round Hill Music. Alongside that announcement, Nathan will be performing at the Key West Songwriters Festival alongside Ben Johnson (Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Charlie Puth, Thomas Rhett), Caroline Watkins (Kylie Morgan, Matt Schuster, Lauren Duski), Heath Warren (Bailey Zimmerman, David J, Joss Ross) among other songwriters.