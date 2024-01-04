Video: NLE Choppa Kickstarts 2024 With Music Video for 'Auntie Living Room'

It graces the tracklisting of his fan-favorite 2023 project, Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0. 

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Memphis-bred rap star NLE Choppa kickstarts 2024 with the captivating music video for his new single “AUNTIE LIVING ROOM” out now via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. It graces the tracklisting of his fan-favorite 2023 project, Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0. 

The visual finds him at the home of his real life auntie Tracy Denise Smith. It opens with Choppa in the midst of recording on the couch as Tracy offers up the hook, “Children are crying, people are dying.” 

He smiles, “Auntie Tracy just blessed the mic.” Her vocals ultimately set the emotional tone for the action to follow. Reenacting memorable scenes of federal agents on the front lawn, family bonding, stacks of cash, and copping a new Rolls Royce. He effectively brings the line, “In my auntie's living room chillin', makin' millions,” to life.

Choppa recently capped off a banner 2023 with “Pistol Paccin” featuring breakout Texas rapper BigXThaPlug.It has already amassed 20.1 million global streams and 1.4 million YouTube views on the music video. American Songwriter urged to “check out the sharp-tongued new work from the star lyricist.”

Last month, NLE Choppa personally donated toys, clothes, and books to more than 300 hundred kids from his Parkway Village hometown in Memphis. Memphis Mayor-elect Paul Young attended the event to give his support to Choppa saying, “these are the type of feel-good moments our city needs.” 

NLE Choppa uncovered the latest installment of his celebrated multi-platinum “Shotta Flow” series, “Shotta Flow 7.” It vaulted to #13 on the TikTok Viral Music Chart with 156K “creates” to date. The music video also notably cracked the Top 30 on YouTube upon release. Plus, it has already gathered 19.8 million global streams in addition to 3.3 million YouTube views. 

The ”Shotta Flow” series has impressively generated over 703.3M global streams and nearly 1B views. It kicked off in 2019 with “Shotta Flow,” which went triple-platinum and spawned a double-platinum Remix featuring BLUEFACE. “Shotta Flow 2” and “Shotta Flow 3” also both reached platinum status. “Shotta Flow 6” served as the opener to his acclaimed 2022 album, Me vs. Me, which posted up 747M global streams and counting, in addition to over 30M YouTube views on the music video.

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA

21-year-old NLE Choppa has impacted music as a multiplatinum chart-topping artist and asserted himself as a champion for Memphis and the greater global community at large. At 16-years-old, he cemented a partnership between his own NLE Entertainment and Warner Records, spawning a series of RIAA certified platinum hits.

Even then, he's always used his platform to affect positive change. The NLE Reading Challenge incentivized at-risk Memphis elementary students to read 40 million words, ultimately receiving Tennessee's Charter School Centers Changemaker Charter Award! He performed at GRAMMY in the Schools and organized the “Skate for Tyre” peaceful protest through the streets of Memphis at the top of 2023 and donated a state-of-the-art basketball court to the Raleigh Community Center with all-star basketball player Nancy Lieberman. 

Additionally, Choppa's vegan lifestyle is also impacting the culture in a positive way. His This Can't Be Vegan Food Truck provides a healthy alternative on-the-go in his neighborhood. After his own spiritual awakening NLE Choppa placed an emphasis on mental, physical, and spiritual wellness, adopting veganism, meditation, and prayer. He continues to humbly seek and share enlightenment with his art as the foundation to implement lasting change.



