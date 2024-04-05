Video: Montreal Goth-Folk Songwriter Flower Face Returns With New Song 'Cat's Cradle'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Montreal goth-folk songwriter Ruby McKinnon, better known as Flower Face, makes her return with the dark and brooding “Cat’s Cradle.” Exploring the fine line between adoration and obsession, Flower Face’s hushed vocals dance amongst falling melodies from sullen strings and watery pianos. The chorus builds to the sinister line: “Oh no, you don’t know my name / but I would die for you.”

Listen to “Cat’s Cradle” on all digital retailers (here).

Speaking about her song "Cat's Cradle", she shares, "It's about obsession, infatuation, and the way these things can be mistaken for love. It’s dangerous, especially if you’re in a vulnerable place, heartbroken, lonely. It can feel so good to fixate on somebody, to let yourself live in a fantasy world especially when the real world doesn’t feel comfortable or fulfilling. You take an outline of a person and fill it with all of your energy and emotion and desire - and it’s destructive, because then you don’t realize how empty it is.”

Accompanying the release is a dream-like music video starring Ruby and co-directed with boy wonder. We see her as a fan-girl browsing through all the gossip magazines, doting on her celebrity heartthrob in her “You’re So Cool” T-shirt, and daydreaming about their storybook romance. The video takes a dark turn when her obsession turns bloody as she sings: “I’m frightened by the world / You’re the only one who turns me on.” Ruby curated the entire production design for the world of “Cat’s Cradle.”

She explains: “In the music video I wanted to let it play out as a dark, twisted story of celebrity worship - because having such an intense crush on somebody can feel that way, especially when you don’t really know them! They can become this beautiful blank canvas where you project all your feelings. I’m guilty of it myself, obviously, which is why I wrote the song. It becomes a really dangerous game when you’re an artist, because it can be such great fuel for art, especially writing. You have to figure out where to draw the line with something that’s inspiring you but also hurting you. It’s something I’m still working on."