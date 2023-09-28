Video: Mereki Releases Her Chic Video For 'Wasted Love'

The Danny Sangra directed cut is pulled from her debut solo album Death of a Cloud, which arrived earlier this year.

Sep. 28, 2023

Simple yet stunning, today arrives Mereki’s official video for “Wasted Love.”

The Danny Sangra directed cut is pulled from her debut solo album Death of a Cloud, which arrived earlier this year. Crafting her own brand of purposeful pop, Mereki has been weaving together a beautiful tapestry of her video releases over the last few months. Each embracing a different style than the last, “Wasted Love” is chic and assertive.

Diving into the song, Mereki said, “I wrote ‘Wasted Love’ when I was going through a breakup, and everything felt meaningless. When I listen now, I can connect the feelings in this song to different difficult moments in my life. And with hindsight, I can see that every challenge has created the necessary portal to deliver me to where I am now.”

She continues, “I've learned that instead of resisting, if I can embrace every experience as it is, then most things are less painful. I believe that being human and feeling the entire spectrum of emotions is a privilege. I also have faith that the Universe has a plan and it's best to run with that.”

“Wasted Love” joins the cinematic universe Mereki has been painting with her recent visuals for “Presence,” “Wake Up Dead,” “Purple Moons,” “The Garden” and “Twin Flame.” All exhibiting the enchanting allure of both fairytales and reality, the beauty within Mereki’s videos showcase her ability to take hold of every moment of life.

Back in March of this year, Mereki released her debut solo album Death of a Cloud via BMG and her own label BunBun Records. Created over seven years and three continents, in collaboration with a roster of the artists Mereki trusted most to bring this deeply personal and intuitively conceived material to life, the album is a look into the joy and difficulty of self-realization and finding the universe within, expressing this journey through music.

Death of a Cloud received praise from the likes of Billboard, FLOOD, Atwood Magazine and many others. In celebration of the body of work, Mereki hosted an album release party at Friar Park. At the release party, guests were welcomed with a Lily Vanilli tea party and a bed suspended in the clouds. Mereki’s guests were then invited to take a solo healing journey to self-realization through the magical garden walk, while listening to the record. The grounds were dotted with baby blue mushroom fairy circles and letting go rituals linked to each song on the record.

Watch the new music video here:

ABOUT MEREKI

Indie Australian/English artist Mereki creates pop with a purpose – vibrant musical worlds that share messages of transcendence and healing without sacrificing the fun. Now based in the UK, she first moved from her native Australia to the USA where she quickly found a home in the spiritually minded creative community of the east side of Los Angeles, collaborating with an impressive collection of producers, writers, and musicians as she refined her song writing and voice, laying the foundations for what was to come.

Mereki began writing and releasing music with esteemed writers & producers Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray, Caroline Polachek) and Justin Raisen (Charli XCX, Sky Ferreira). GRAMMY-nominated superstar producer Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Vampire Weekend, Madonna, Adele) spotted her talent, prompting their collaboration, “Golden Boy”, recorded by fellow Australian icon Kylie Minogue.

She scored writing credits with Phantogram and Atrak, and guest artist and co-writer credit on tracks with Dhani Harrison, Goldroom, Basenji, Flight Facilities and Holychild. While fronting Goldroom, she performed everywhere from middle America to NYC to Bogotá, Colombia, before going on to perform with electronic act Flight Facilities as their featured vocalist on the duo’s sold out North American tour.

Kindness and magic are at the backbone of everything Mereki aims to be and be around in her music and in her life. She finds expression for her message in many creative outlets. In addition to music, she is also working on a record label, a children's book, a book of poetry and a collection of portrait photography.

In 2016, Mereki created Mereki’s Clubhouse, a pop-up event platform with a focus on kindness and creating spaces to give a voice to up-and-coming female artists. The Clubhouse motto “Be Kind” grew into a non-profit organization of the same name. 

Through all her work with and for others, Mereki found time to create her own music. Her debut solo single, “Blue Lake”, was released to critical acclaim from the likes of Spin, Nylon and Flood Magazine. After enduring some personal tragedy and heartbreak, she found catharsis in a brief foray into high-energy punk rock, releasing a few singles that landed her music in a Victoria’s Secret commercial.

In 2017, Mereki returned to the essence of who she truly is with the release of the Beach EP. The songs on Beach have Mereki’s signature style, a distinctly pop-feel with positive messaging, while tracks like “Spiritual”, “French Kissing” and “Got It All” also hold an ethereal, dreamy quality.

Now back with her debut album Death of a Cloud and fresh off a performance at the legendary Glastonbury Festival, this has already been an extraordinary year for Mereki, with much more to come.

photo by Brian Daly



