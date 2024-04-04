Video: LØLØ Shares New Single 'u & the tin man'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pop-punk powerhouse LØLØ has shared her single “u & the tin man.” Stark and uncensored, “u & the tin man” is a vicious rebuke of a past lover who LØLØ cleverly compares to the Tin Man from the classic film The Wizard of Oz.

Check out the video:

Of the track, she says, "When I moved to LA, I realized I was definitely not in Kansas anymore. I eventually met someone who hit me like a tornado, and left just as viciously. The Wizard of Oz has always been my favorite movie growing up, so I thought it would be fun to compare my situation to someone who really didn't have a heart, like the tin man. Except, at least the tin man was trying! This is one of the first songs in a while that I wrote completely by myself, so it feels very special. This is also the first song I ever wrote for my debut album and I'm VERY EXCITED ABOUT IT!!"

Along with the single LØLØ is also announcing her debut album falling for robots and wishing i was one, arriving June 7th via Hopeless Records.

"u & the tin man" represents LØLØ's forthcoming album's emotional apex. Strumming an acoustic guitar, LØLØ delivers incredibly soft and affecting vocals. The distinctive lack of percussion further adds to the bold juxtaposition between the softness of the music and the fierceness of the lyrics until the pressure is unbearable and erupts into a soaring, powerful outro.

"u & the tin man" follows LØLØ's reflective breakup tune “poser.” Known for her biting directness and no-holds-barred authenticity, LØLØ once again delivers with “poser”. LØLØ continues riding the line of contrasting ideas on the vulnerable track, writing caustic lyricism against a solemn sonic backdrop where grungy, understated guitars meet chilly cymbals to mirror LØLØ's feelings of loneliness, confusion, and distress. LØLØ uses “poser” to sift through memories of her relationship for answers. The depth of her emotion on the track is vast, with a patina of understanding captured in the song's layered outro with LØLØ announcing her ex-lover is “full of it.”

LØLØ's first single of 2024, "2 of us," is inspired by her struggle to cut off a toxic ex. The tenacious and poppy track pairs thrashing percussion and buzzing electric guitars with LØLØ's signature resonant alto.

This past fall, LØLØ wrapped UK and Europe tour dates supporting Against The Current. In November she completed a 31-date North American tour with Boys Like Girls, State Champs, 3OH!3, The Summer Set, and Four Years Strong for a truly explosive pop-punk line up. On the tour, LØLØ showcased her anthemic single “hot girls in hell." On the fiery track, LØLØ does not shy away from the brutality of her own emotions as she explores the frustration, fury, and despair that comes from letting go of a toxic relationship with a partner you love to hate.