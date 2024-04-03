Video: Jamie Miller Releases 'In the Cards'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



International pop music sensation Jamie Miller has released his new single “In The Cards” via BMG. The track is another stunning ballad driven by Jamie’s powerhouse vocals and crooning tonality.

"This is the most heartbreaking song I’ve ever written. Whenever next chapters start, I still sometimes hold onto the hurt from previous situations. I was able to let go of a lot of chaos in my mind and hurt I was building up with 'In The Cards'. Turning broken thoughts into true feelings, then into a song is incredible to me and that’s what I did with this song.”

Alongside the track, Jamie shares a visualizer.

Jamie Miller will embark this spring on his first ever headline tour in Europe, UK, and North America with support from singer-songwriters RIKA and Michael Gerow beginning April 9th in Antwerp, Belgium, and wrapping May 15th in Los Angeles, CA. For tickets and more information, visithttps://jamiemillermusic.com/.