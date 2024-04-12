Video: Friedberg Release New Single and Music Video for 'My Best Friend'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Friedberg has just released their stunning new single ‘My Best Friend’, co-written and produced by Dan Carey via Clouds Hill, as part of their debut album due for release later this year. The track comes alongside an enthralling music video, directed by award-winning directing duo Nüesch Sisters.

﻿The band also kicked off their Giant Rooks support tour last week, taking place across the U.S this month. The track follows on from their recent single ‘Hello’, which featured the critically acclaimed video from director Talia Beale.

Co-written and produced with prestigious post-punk producer Dan Carey (Wet Leg, Foals, Been Stellar), ‘My Best Friend’ crawls with an anticipating sense of climatic urgency that ultimately leads to a chorus of chaotic yet cohesive energy. Partnered perfectly with frontwoman Anna Friedberg’s silky vocals and signature cowbell chimes, the essence of the track is non comparable to anything other than Friedberg.

Anna, of Friedberg, says “It was the first song I wrote with Dan Carey: It started with a jam at his studio in South London - with just 2 guitars and a cowbell. Well... and a few cowbell hits later the song was there in its whole glory. I had such a good time making this track with Dan. I kind of already felt from the very first second I met him and entered his studio that this was gonna be amazing. The track is about non-commitment, I am experiencing more and more in all aspects of modern society.”

Directed by the award-winning directing duo Nüesch Sisters, the video captures the band on a commuters worst nightmare, the London underground during rush hour. Featuring people’s journey’s from all walks of life, the band appear throughout the carriage playing their respective instruments in amongst the carnage of a jam packed tube, creating the illusion that seeing a band play their latest track on public transport is the most normal thing in the world.

Friedberg are gearing up for a busy year ahead, including a performance at this year’s Great Escape Festival. The band are currently on the road alongside German indie rock band Giant Rooks, whose recent album has peaked at #1 in Germany, to support them on their month-long U.S tour. They will also be supporting rising Black Country duo Big Special for their London and Manchester shows in May, as well as British alt-rock duo Placebo’s Halifax, Southampton and Bristol shows in June.

Formed in 2019 by the Austrian-born Anna Friedberg (writer, vocals, guitar, cowbells and percussion), the line up is completed by London/Berlin-based Emily Linden (guitar, vocals), Cheryl Pinero (bass, vocals) and Laura Williams (drums). Friedberg’s early success came from single ‘Go Wild’ – a runaway hit that featured on the FIFA 2020 soundtrack, and in BBC's Normal People – and their stellar debut EP ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah’, a razor-sharp collection of belters designed for the live stage.

The band has made major waves in Europe with performances at Eurosonic (Holland), Open Air St. Gallen (Switzerland), headlined Popfest Vienna (Austria), Haldern Pop (Germany), Heimspiel Knyphausen (Germany),, a U.S tour with Hot Chip and support at their x3 Brixton Academy shows in London, supports with Placebo and high profile stadium support shows with AnnenMayKantereit in Germany last Summer.

GIANT ROOKS SUPPORT TOUR – USA

April 6 2024 - New York, NY Warsaw

April 7 2024 - Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

April 8 2024 - Toronto, ON The Opera House

April 9 2024 - Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre

April 11 2024 - Boston, MA Big Night Live

April 12, 2024 - New York, NY Warsaw

April 13 2024 - Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

April 14 2024 - Washington, DC 9:30 Club

April 16 2024 - Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theater

April 17 2024 - Charlotte, NC The Underground

April 19 2024 - Atlanta, GA Terminal West

April 20 2024 - Nashville, TN Basement East

April 21 2024 - Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

April 23 2024 - Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

April 25 2024 - Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

April 26 2024 - Seattle, WACrocodile

April 27 2024 - Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

April 29 2024 - San Francisco, CA Bimbo's 365 Club

April 30 2024 - Los Angeles, CA Regent Theater

BIG SPECIAL SUPPORT

16th May - Jazz Café, London

18th May - Deaf Institute, Manchester

THE GREAT ESCAPE

17th May - The Hope and Ruin, Brighto

PLACEBO SUPPORT DATES

June 25th - Halifax, Piece Hall

June 26th - Southampton, Guildhall Square

June 28th - Bristol, Bristol Sounds, Canons Marsh Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Lewis Vorn