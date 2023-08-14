Video: Delta Goodrem Brings The Energy In 'Back To Your Heart' Official Music Video

Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, actress and author, Delta Goodrem ushers in a new musical era and shares the euphoric brand new single ‘Back To Your Heart’.

With numerous global chart-topping albums and singles over the last two decades, musical powerhouse Delta continues to provide a soundtrack to the lives of a generation of music fans and ‘Back To Your Heart’ perfectly establishes her as one of the most exciting solo artists in the world today.

The anthemic new track sees Delta do what she does best and captures a moment and an emotion and is a universal call to arms. ‘Back To Your Heart’ is a true return to form for the multi-creative artist and an instant contemporary classic that could soundtrack golden hours, road trips with friends, moments of hope for the future and echo around stadiums across the globe. It’s a dopamine hit of wild joy that she perfectly embodies on this track.

Delta will be bringing her show-stopping live experience to the UK for the Hearts On The Run tour which kicks off in Glasgow on August 22nd. This will be Delta’s debut headline tour of the UK – a place which she says holds a very special place in her heart. Tickets for the tour can be purchased HERE.

As well as new music and a string of live shows, 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of her record-breaking debut album, ‘Innocent Eyes’, which is one of the highest-selling debut albums in Australian history. The album debuted on the UK official chart at #2, held off the top spot by Beyonce’s ‘Dangerously In Love’. The record featured hit singles ‘Innocent Eyes’, ‘Lost Without You’ and the unforgettable anthem ‘Born to Try’.

Delta is an artist in the truest sense, bringing stories to life as a singer, songwriter and traversing stage and screen as an actress and makes giving back a focus in her life as a philanthropist. In 2020 she launched the Delta Goodrem Foundation, which strives to spread kindness, hope, and support for those facing illness, hardship, and inequality.

Continuing her ascent to the upper echelons of pop, ‘Back To Your Heart’ feels like a rebirth for Delta as she explores her sound and cements her place as an icon amongst the ever changing musical landscape. Delta is a creative chameleon and having the most fun whilst doing it. Intent on embracing the past as well as the future, the only point is having a good time.

Tour Dates

August 22nd – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

August 24th – O2 Institute, Birmingham

August 27th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

August 29th – The Academy, Dublin

August 31st – The Ritz, Manchester

September 3rd – Kantine, Cologne

September 4th – Alhambra, Paris

September 5th – Exil, Zurich

September 7th – Ampere, Munich

September 10th – Uebel & Gefährlich

September 11th – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen

September 12th – Metropol, Berlin

September 14th – Parkteatret, Oslo

September 15th – Nalen Klubb, Stockholm.