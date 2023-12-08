Video: Brent Faiyaz Shares Music Video For New Single 'Upset' ft. Tommy Richman & FELIX!

Continuing his boldest and biggest chapter yet, multiplatinum R&B iconoclast, style icon, and entrepreneur Brent Faiyaz uncovers a gripping music video for his fan favorite new record, “Upset” [feat. Tommy Richman & FELIX!], out now.

Meanwhile, MTV touted it as a“First Look.” In momentous fashion, “Upset” made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards. The track remains a standout from his acclaimed chart-busting new opus, Larger Than Life, available now. It marks the first release under his ISO Supremacy imprint in partnership with UnitedMasters.

Directed by LONEWOLF, the action-packed visual finds the trio in trouble with the law. Paced like an action flick with cinematic scope, the clip unfolds with the energy of an alternative R&B The Usual Suspects. Lie detector tests, mugshots, and smoky backrooms can't stop Brent, Tommy, and FELIX! though. Set against a shadowy soundscape with emotionally charged vocals, the video elevates “Upset” to another level.

Tonight, these three titans will deliver what promises to be an unforgettable performance of the track on MTV's Fresh Out Live at 5pm ET. He will also appear for an exclusive interview on the show. Be sure to tune in!

Already, “Upset” has stacked up 15M+ global streams and arrived at #1 on Spotify New Music Friday upon release.

Larger Than Life has exploded as a phenomenon. It has already moved north of 111K album equivalent units in the U.S. It bowed at #11 on the Billboard 200 in addition to catapulting to #2 on the Billboard Independent Albums Chart and #2 on the Global Spotify Album Chart and #2 on the US Spotify Album Chart.

Not to mention, it earned critical acclaim. In addition to plugs from Variety, Billboard, and more, Pitchfork proclaimed, “He's got the moody-yet-cool lane on lock, and it's made him one of the most prominent men in R&B right now,” and Our Generation Music hailed, “Brent Faiyaz's ability to make the world stop when he drops is unmatched – embodying the LARGER THAN LIFE energy the record gives at its core.”

These 14 tracks find Brent at the apex of his talents. He expands his artistry and vision more than ever before. Larger Than Life opens with “Tim's Intro.” Strings swoon alongside a funky bassline and breezy acoustic guitar. Over this natural soundscape, his vocals take flight as he makes a proclamation to continue “Living larger than life.”

The raw drums of “Last One Left” bolt down the groove as Brent wonders, “It's your life, but are you going to share it with mine?” Among other anthems, he links up with A$AP Rocky and N3WYRKLA on “Outside All Night.” In between Brent's hook, A$AP Rocky and N3WRKLA turn up with raw heat.

Meanwhile,“Upset” [feat. Tommy Richman & FELIX!] hinges on airy synths only to ignite a dancefloor-ready buildup. “On This Side” illuminates yet another side of his vibe, while Babyface Ray blesses “Belong To You” with a quotable cameo.

TOUR DATES:

12/5 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre

12/6 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theatre

1/9 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

1/11 - Sydney, Australia - - - Aware Super Theatre

1/14 - Brisbane, Australia - - Fortitude Music Hall

1/17 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

1/24 - Tokyo, Japan - - The Garden Hall

1/26 - Seoul, South Korea - - Myunghwa Live

1/28 - Manila, Philippines - - New Frontier Theater

1/30 - Hong Kong, China - - - Rotunda 2, Kitec

2/1 - Singapore, Singapore - Capitol Theater

ABOUT BRENT FAIYAZ:

Not only a powerhouse vocalist and precise producer, but also a style icon and visionary, Brent Faiyaz unapologetically and undeniably remains an iconoclast through and through. He has never followed; he's only led. In his wake, he has generated billions of streams, sold out countless shows, and earned a procession of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold singles.

However, he overtook the mainstream with his album WASTELAND in 2022, capturing #2 on the Billboard 200 and shaking the culture to its core in the process. Once again, he looks ahead in 2023 with a massive partnership with UnitedMasters for a first-of-its-kind creative agency and much more to come. Breaking the mold at every turn, Brent Faiyaz will be the ultimate enigma now and forever.