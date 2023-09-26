Video: Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Drop Music Video for New Single 'One in a Million'

“One in a Million” follows the duo’s Grammy-nominated global chart-topper “I’m Good (Blue).”

Sep. 26, 2023

Elevating to another level once again, multi-platinum hitmakers Bebe Rexha and David Guetta present the stunning music video for their rapidly rising single “One in a Million” today. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

“One in a Million” follows the duo’s Grammy-nominated global chart-topper “I’m Good (Blue).” Since arriving last month, the track has already amassed over 45 million streams and was proclaimed an “anthemic, club-ready tune” by Rolling Stone and named one of “the best new dance tracks of the week” by Billboard. Just last week, Bebe and Guetta dropped the new David Guetta Remix of “One In A Million.”

Recently, Rexha made history by emerging as the only artist to have notched milestone 50-week #1s on both Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs and Hot Country Songs charts.

“One in a Million” is Rexha’s first new release since dropping her acclaimed third album Bebe, which includes fan-favorite collaborations “Satellite” featuring Snoop Dogg and “Seasons” featuring Dolly Parton. She recently wrapped up her North American and European Best F*n Night Of My Life Tours and just lit up the stage at Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas this past weekend.

This spring, Guetta unleashed chart-climbing global hit “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray—a reinvention of the 1993 Haddaway hit “What Is Love.” In July, the French producer dropped the addictive anthem “Something To Hold On To” with MORTEN, and just joined forces with Zara Larsson on new song “On My Love.” With over 43 billion global streams and ‘Producer of the Year’ honors at both the BRIT and NRJ Awards, Guetta recently became one of the top five artists streamed on Spotify globally.

With “One in a Million” Rexha and Guetta have done it again, delivering a shimmering summer smash with a sweet, big-hearted message.

Watch the new music video here:



