Video: Allie X Unveils Bewitching Video For 'Black Eye'

The video was self-directed by Allie herself.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

In honor of the spooky holiday, pop savant Allie X unveils a bewitching video for her latest release, “Black Eye."

Self-directed by Allie herself, the video emphasizes the track's icy, industrial production and evocative vocals as it finds the multi-hyphenate amid a chess game with her shadow. As the gothic visual progresses, it's clear that the chess game turns into real life, and she embraces the chaos of it all.

About the video, Allie shares, “I decided to direct the official music video for Black Eye, which was a first for me. A reference to Dada artist Marcel Duchamp and his fascination with chess, we watch the game begin between myself and a masked opponent.  As the video goes on, the board becomes life sized and the pieces turn into dancers.  I join in the dance and embrace the struggle. Parallels are drawn between art, life, good and evil and the gamification of all of it. Done with a wink and a bit of camp.  Just like the song.”

Stay tuned for more from Allie X soon!



