Vanessa Weisz Releases New Single 'Child Of Insecurity'

Vanessa Weisz explores loss and mortality with her emotionally charged new single, 'child of insecurity,' available now across platforms.

Vanessa first introduced her haunting blend of otherworldly vocals and thought-provoking lyricism with her debut collection of songs, 'Wisdom Tooth (Mixtape).' Her music earned several nominations at the Radio_Head Awards and multiple Spotify editorial placements, including Spotify's 'New Music Friday CZ&SK.' Her standout track, 'california dream,' soared to over one million streams on Spotify alone, solidifying Vanessa as a rising star to keep a close eye on.

Returning with her latest single 'child of insecurity,' Vanessa challenges conventional notions of fear, mortality, and vulnerability. With a sound reminiscent of Grimes and Billie Eilish and an emotional depth akin to Lana Del Rey, the captivating track encourages listeners to live courageously in the face of life's inevitabilities. Vanessa elaborates, "Do our fears and insecurities matter or are we just making them matter by overly focusing on them day by day, giving them the power to take over our lives?"

The lyrics for this poignant single were penned shortly after the unexpected loss of Vanessa's father in the fall of 2022. She reflects, "I didn't know I would make the decision to work on my debut album dedicated to him, or that it would all come together so naturally."

Vanessa Weisz is a multi-genre singer/songwriter and artist hailing from Slovakia. Writing her first lyrics at just 12, Vanessa's passion for music was reignited during the pandemic, leading her to release her debut collection of songs, 'Wisdom Tooth (Mixtape),' in 2021. The album garnered nominations in several categories at the Radio_Head Awards, including 'Album of the Year,' 'Debut of the Year,' and 'Song of the Year.'

In 2022, Vanessa's single 'sociopath' earned her another nomination for 'Song of the Year."'Now, as she prepares to release her debut album, "We Don't Talk About Dead People," dedicated to her late father, Vanessa hopes to open up a conversation about honoring grief and lost loved ones by confronting the topic of death head-on.

'child of insecurity' is out now across platforms. Listen here!