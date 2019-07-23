Vancouver Sleep Clinic Announces Sophomore Album

Brisbane, Australia's Tim Bettison has become an essential voice in ambient music since releasing his stunning debut EP as Vancouver Sleep Clinic in 2014. Now--following years of major label purgatory and a concerted effort on Bettison's part to reclaim his music for himself--Vancouver Sleep Clinic announces its transcendent sophomore album,Onwards to Zion. Written during a period of isolation in Bali, this record will be out onOctober 18. Pre-order HERE, and see below for album art and tracklisting.

To accompany today's album announcement, Vancouver Sleep Clinic shares the album's first track, the ethereal "Bad Dream," hinting at a new, more acoustic sound on the upcoming record. Alongside the single is a captivating music video, the first in a multi-part visual for Onwards to Zion. Expanding on the song's key refrain, "it's like I'm living in a bad dream," director Max Galassi creates a world in which Bettison journeys into the unknown, playing with ideas from the subconscious; symbols and images that we only experience in our dreams. All this, under the pretense of a strange sleep clinic.

Tim Bettison - now twenty-three years old - crafts meditative soundscapes as Vancouver Sleep Clinic that boldly blur the lines between styles and genres. Following the release of his debut EP, Vancouver Sleep Clinic was signed to a major label that released his debut album Revival in 2017, but the label ultimately went under. Emotional turmoil ensued for Bettison when he was no longer able to release new music, and was not let out from his contract for almost a year. After much patience and persistence, Bettison released the multi-part project Therapy? 1 and Therapy? 2 in 2018, and returns now with his sophomore album.

Tracklisting:

Bad Dream Lovina Beach Summer 09 Into the Sun Shooting Stars Fever Interlude Rubble Zion Yosemite Love





Related Articles View More Music Stories