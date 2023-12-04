Vancouver Musician Steve Maddock Shares New Single 'HOLY MAN'

'Holy Man' is the first single from Steve Maddock's new album Jack Of All Trades, which is set for release on February 16th.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Vancouver Musician Steve Maddock Shares New Single 'HOLY MAN'

Vancouver musician Steve Maddock shares his new single 'Holy Man' out now on all digital streaming platforms via Salt Spring Records.

'Holy Man' is the first single from Steve Maddock's new album Jack Of All Trades, which is set for release on February 16th. Sung in a classic crooner style, the ardent romantic ballad pulls at the heartstrings as hints of jazz and blues shine through on the pop song. 

"The song is about a young man talking with his father about his new girlfriend," says Steve. "The older man tries to tell him what real love is all about but he doesn't quite understand, he feels that he already knows what love is. As he ages, he comes to understand what his father was talking about: 'that special kind of love'."

Over the past two decades, Steve Maddock has been steadily establishing himself as one of Canada's most versatile vocal talents. Whether sharing a concert stage with a 65-piece symphony orchestra, performing with a 10-piece show band on a cruise ship, or fronting a jazz trio in a local club, he's able to change gears effortlessly and present the music in a way that's honest and fresh. Steve's first love is jazz, but he is equally at home with blues, pop and musicals.

Steve is currently on the Jazz Faculty of Capilano University where he has taught private voice, vocal jazz masterclass, studio performance, vocal improvisation and ear training. He works as an adjudicator and clinician at many different Canadian music festivals. 

'Holy Man' is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. For more information, please visit stevemaddock.com.



