Van Morrison Releases 43rd Studio Album 'What's It Gonna To Take?'

Today Van Morrison released his 43rd studio What's It Gonna Take?.

What's It Gonna Take? is the follow up to Van Morrison's 2021 release - the 28-track double album Latest Record Project, Vol. 1 - and is further evidence of the rich creative streak that one of the world's greatest artist's is currently on.

What's It Gonna Take? features fifteen new Van Morrison compositions that collectively reflect the artist's indefatigable drive to record and perform live in front of audiences. The album is preceded by three singles, "Dangerous" "Nervous Breakdown" and "Pretending" - a gorgeous restless soul track, online everywhere now.

It was produced by Van Morrison and was recorded between Real World Studios (Wiltshire), Bath Spa Hotel (Bath), Richard Dunn's Studio, Culloden Hotel (Co. Down) Holywood Studio (Co. Down) and Musicbox Studios (Cardiff).

Van Morrison is one of music's true originals - utterly unique and inspirational with a legacy that spans the last seven decades. Born in Belfast in 1945 and inspired by blues, country and gospel, he formed the hugely successful R&B band Them in 1964 before moving on to a different realm as a solo artist.

One of the most prolific recording artists and hardest working live performers of his era, Van Morrison has crafted an unparalleled catalogue of releases that moves effortlessly through his myriad influences, including visionary street poetry, jazz, swing, skiffle and Celtic roots and includes some of the best loved songs of the 20th century. He has also managed to maintain a work ethic both on stage and in the studio that would shame younger artists. What's It Gonna Take? is Van Morrison's 43rd studio album.

Listen to the new single here:

Van Morrison just wrapped his Spring US dates and returns in the Fall - those dates are listed below (for full itinerray including Europe check Van's website):

Tour Dates

September 1 Harbor Yard Ampitheatre, Bridgeport, CT

September 3 Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

September 4 Tanglewood, Lenox, MA

September 7 Wolftrap, Vienna, VA

September 8 Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA

September 10 Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

October 7, 8, 9 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV

October 12 Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

October 15 Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA