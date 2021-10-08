VIDEO: evrYwhr Releases New Music Video for 'Tie Dye'

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter evrYwhr returns with his new video for his single "Tie Dye" released last month. Since its release, the soulful, self-love-inspired track has already found its way onto a plethora of tastemaker playlists including Apple's New in R&B, NPR's "New Music Friday", Tidal's "Rhythm and Groove", and "Chill Pop. Watch the video for "Tie Dye" below!

The Blair Taylor (2 Chainz, G-Eazy) produced track brings evrYwhr's eclectic blend of neo-soul, R&B, and pop to the forefront with richly textured melodies and airy flute accents that weaves colorful sounds - free-flowing, like the colors of a "Tie Dye" pattern. The song invites listeners on a journey of self-love, acceptance, and positivity - an especially timely sentiment after a period of unrest globally.

Filmed against the stunning backdrop of Los Angeles, the video for "Tie Dye '' video serves as a love letter to the city and community that welcomed him with open arms as a transplant. We watch as evYwhr ventures through a warm and inviting LA streetscape, enjoying good times with friends and family - from backyard BBQs to picturesque scenes on the beach.

Grammy award-winning songwriter, singer, spoken wordsmith, and producer are accurate nouns when touting the artist known as evrYwhr (pronounced Everywhere), but 'music visionary' may be a more complete and veracious term. His music is an eclectic mix of positive, uplifting R&B/Pop with a cinematic-orchestral feel.

Watch the music video here: