VIDEO: Zoe Wees Shares New Single 'That's How It Goes' Featuring 6lack

Breakout star Zoe Wees teams up with GRAMMY®-nominated R&B maestro 6LACK on her new single, "That's How It Goes," released today by Capitol Records. The two artists co-wrote the powerful track, which contrasts the light and dark energies found in life.

The official video was shot in Kiev and directed by Oliva Rose (Ty Dolla $ign, Lola Young), who helmed the video for 6LACK's "East Atlanta Love Letter."

The 19-year-old artist's first two hits, "Control" and "Girls Like Us" - from her debut EP, Golden Wings - have amassed over 860 million combined global streams. Last month, she collaborated with renowned producer Kygo on the track "Love Me Now," which has already racked up over 30 million streams worldwide.

Zoe Wees has a knack for making her complex, emotional stories feel universally relatable. On "Control," her raw, powerful debut single, she confronted the emotional scars that resulted from her childhood struggle with benign rolandic epilepsy, a traumatic, isolating condition that can cause severe seizures. She soon found that the song struck a chord with other people who were dealing both with similar and with completely different problems.

Pronounced "black," the alternative GRAMMY-nominated R&B artist from ATL released his debut album Free 6LACK in November 2016, which peaked at #34 on the Billboard 200 and included his 2x Platinum single "Prblms." 6LACK was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards in 2018 in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category and the Best Rap/Song Performance category.

