VIDEO: Watch Miley Cyrus Debut a New Song During New Year's Eve Special

Miley Cyrus debuted a new track during her New Year's Eve special, which was co-hosted by Pete Davidson. The track, titled "You," had not be previously heard by fans before the special.

"A New Year's gift from me to YOU," Cyrus stated in the description of the song on YouTube.

"Saturday Night Live" creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels executive produced the special for NBC and Peacock.

It featured pre-recorded and live comedy sketches. Plus, performances by Brandi Carlile, Noah Cyrus, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h. Cyrus performed her hits, such as "Midnight Sky," "Party in the USA," "Plastic Hearts," and more.

Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC

Watch the performance here: