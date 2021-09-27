VIDEO: Watch Jaded Star's New Music Video for 'Adrian'

Jaded Star are back with a music video of their song "Adrian", which was filmed and recorded LIVE at The Crow Club Athens!

"Due to the pandemic we haven't been able to play our music live and share this experience with a real live audience. We had a fantastic time during our performance at The Crow and we are looking forward to hit the road again!" the band said in a statement.

Five years since their highly acclaimed debut album, "Memories From The Future", last year Melodic Metal act Jaded Star celebrated the release of their sophomore album, titled "Realign", with Noble Demon! Dynamic arrangements and unique songwriting that is reminiscent of old-school metal with a modern edge: "Realign" is the charismatic and dynamic, beautiful but heavy, follow-up record that their fans have been waiting for.

The group is made up of Maxi Nil on vocals, Dane Constantine on guitars, John Dres on bass, Angelo Vafiadis on keyboards, and Jim Rouvell on drums.

Watch the video here: