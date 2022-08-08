VIDEO: Watch Franklin Gothic's 'Spark' Music Video

Franklin Gothic (the solo project of musical artist Jay DiBartolo) is sharing the final video/single titled "Spark" from his forthcoming debut LP. Franklin Gothic's debut. Into the Light, is out August 19th via Very Jazzed and Pleasure Tapes. Pre-order the LP here.

The record was made in collaboration with producer Erik Blood (who has worked with Shabazz Palaces, Pickwick, Tacocat, and more). In case you've missed them, watch Franklin Gothic's previous video, "Mr. Hangman" & "Slow Down Bang Bang."

Jay gave some words regarding the single's origin: "'Spark' was inspired by a pretty tragic event that occurred in my life around the time I was writing the record. My mind was consumed with "what if'' scenarios. I was imagining a different outcome, where someone's pain was given space or accepted. I guess I was denying the reality of what happened as a way to cope. I'm really grateful to Erik, though, for making this song what it is. The version I originally sent him was similar, but weighed down and brooding. The first time he shared the final version with me, I was floored. It changed my whole perspective. The sadness and discomfort are still very much a part of the song, but he captured something nurturing and compassionate, which was really comforting to me."

Into the Light draws inspiration from musical influences that stem back to Jay's early '90s childhood. It showcases a variety of styles, from shoegaze to Americana, challenging the expectation that a band, record, or song is bound to any specific genre. The 12-song LP follows the ups and downs of the singer/songwriter's experience, as he struggles to leave behind an old cynical view of the world to make room for a more openhearted one.

Watch the new music video here: