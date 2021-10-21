VIDEO: Wach Jack Harlow & Bryson Tiller in the 'Luv is Dro' Music Video

GRAMMY-nominated rapper Jack Harlow heads home to Louisville, KY for the visual for "Luv Is Dro," starring fellow Louisville natives Bryson Tiller and featuring vocals from the late Static Major. The smooth, R&B-infused song appears on Harlow's platinum-certified debut album, THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY.

The release of the "Luv Is Dro" visual comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this week of Harlow's upcoming "No Place Like Home" shows which will see the chart-topping rapper bring his energetic & acclaimed live show to his hometown for five unforgettable shows at five iconic venues. The "No Place Like Home" shows kick off December 14 at The Palace Theatre and conclude on December 18 at Old Forester's Paristown Hall. General on-sale begins tomorrow, October 22 at 10am EST.

Earlier this month, Harlow gave back to Louisville with donations to five different organizations that benefit causes close to his heart: AMPED, The Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, Louisville Urban League & Metro United Way. Inspired by his initial individual efforts, Instagram and KFC joined Harlow in making additional donations to these organizations. Live Nation will also join Harlow's recent philanthropic efforts in Louisville by donating $1 from each ticket sold to Harlow's shows this year to one of these five Louisville organizations.

The "No Place Like Home" shows will wrap what has been an incredible year for the Generation Now/Atlantic Records rising superstar, who is currently celebrating his first ever #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Industry Baby," his explosive collaboration with Lil Nas X, which the duo performed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Other live show highlights include headlining his first sold-out tour in nearly 2 years and performing acclaimed sets to seas of screaming fans at some of the biggest festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bottle Rock, Atlanta's Music Midtown, to name a few.

On top of this, the multi-platinum rapper made his Saturday Night Live debut, performed songs from his debut album THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY for NPR's Tiny Desk, graced the covers of Complex, SPIN and Footwear News, attended the coveted MET Gala and appeared in Tommy Hilfiger's "Pass The Mic" Fall 2021 campaign.

Watch the music video here:

Kentucky Tour Dates

DECEMBER 14 - PALACE THEATRE

DECEMBER 15 - HEADLINERS

DECEMBER 16 - ZANZABAR

DECEMBER 17 - MERCURY BALLROOM

DECEMBER 18 - OLD FORESTER'S PARISTOWN HALL