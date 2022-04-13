VIDEO: Volbeat Share Music Video For 'Temple of Ekur'

Today, Volbeat share their new music video for "Temple of Ekur" off their recent studio album, Servant Of The Mind (Republic Records).

The video is directed by Shan Dan & VisualHype, who have worked with the band on many lyric videos as well as the youthful video for 2019's "Cheapside Sloggers."

"Temple of Ekur" is the opening track from Volbeat's newest album, Servant of the Mind, which Revolver calls "excellent... the darkest and heaviest Volbeat offering yet". For Servant of the Mind, the band, which consists of Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Jon Larsen (drums), Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) took their signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk 'n' roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen's keen ability for songwriting and storytelling.

"Rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous," says Kerrang! Magazine of the album. The new album is now available in standard CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (in various limited-edition variants, full info below) and a deluxe digital edition here.

Since forming in 2001, Volbeat has gone from the clubs of Copenhagen to headlining stages around the world, including the famed Telia Parken stadium in Denmark (becoming the only domestic artist to ever sell out the venue). Over the course of seven record-breaking albums the band has picked up number one songs (including nine #1s on the US Mainstream Rock chart and counting, the most of any band based outside of North America), multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades all over the planet.

Their latest album, Servant of the Mind, was released on December 3rd and has spawned the hit singles "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Shotgun Blues." They recently contributed a cover of "Don't Tread on Me" to The Metallica Blacklist, with all proceeds from the track benefiting the All Within My Hands Foundation and the Børne Cancer Fonden of Denmark and just completed a co-headline US tour with Ghost.

Watch the new music video here: