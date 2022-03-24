VIDEO: Sabrina Claudio Debuts New Single 'Better Version'

Critically-acclaimed Puerto Rican/Cuban songstress Sabrina Claudio has released her new single "Better Version" alongside a stunning music video. The track will be featured on her highly-anticipated new album Based On A Feeling out May 6 via Atlantic Records.

Produced by Stint (Gallant) and Blue Rondo (Young Thug), "Better Version" tells a story of being in a relationship with what feels like two different people. Sabrina proclaims, "I made the perfect you in my head / cause physically you are the blueprint / but internally god damn you're a mess / so to stay with you I had to imagine." The music video, directed by Ambar Navarro, plays off this theme by showcasing Sabrina experiencing flashes of one relationship on an LED screen while dealing with another in front of her.

"Better Version" follows "Put On Repeat," a sultry and alluring track produced by Jonah Christian (Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, 6LACK, Burna Boy, Normani, Anderson. Paak) and Sad Money (Khalid, Pink Sweat$, Chloe & Halle). The latter was the first dose of new music from Sabrina since her 2020 holiday album Christmas Blues, an eight-song collection highlighted by her favorite holiday tracks with features from The Weeknd and Alicia Keys.

Both "Better Version" and "Put On Repeat" will be on Sabrina's forthcoming album, Based On A Feeling. See below for full tracklisting and stay tuned for more news from Sabrina soon.

Sabrina Claudio knows exactly what she wants. To a degree, the gold-selling Puerto Rican/Cuban songstress coyly attributes these keen instincts to her Zodiac sign (she's a Virgo), but truthfully, she quietly hustled to define her vision. After a series of critically acclaimed projects, sold out headline tours, and 2 billion streams, she confidently projects sensuality, spirit, and soul beyond barriers in her music.

She's always followed her own path though. Materializing with a D.I.Y. take on alternative R&B, Sabrina started to enrapture audiences with her 2016 debut EP, Confidently Lost. On its heels, the full-length About Time yielded the gold-certified "Belong to You" (feat. 6LACK), while 2018's No Rain, No Flowers maintained her momentum as she sold out its accompanying headline tour. In 2019, Sabrina reached new heights with Truth Is. Inciting tastemaker applause, Complex described it as "grandiose," while Variety christened it "one of last year's top albums of the genre."

Closing out 2020, Sabrina unwrapped Christmas Blues, reimagining the holidays through a sexy prism with a little help from The Weeknd on the title track and Alicia Keys on "Winter Time." 2021 saw Sabrina instantly sell out an extended vinyl reissue of her debut album About Time, twice. She's performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to gracing the bills of Coachella, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Life Is Beautiful. Taking the reins as the sole writer, she presents the clearest picture of herself as an artist and as a woman on her 2022 project, Based On A Feeling (Atlantic Records).

Watch the new music video here: