VIDEO: Rita Ora & Diane Warren Share 'Finish Line' Music Video

From ABC Owned Television Stations and Hollywood Records comes the anthemic and empowering "Finish Line" video performed by global pop star Rita Ora and written by celebrated and award-winning songwriter Diane Warren.

Produced and directed by the mostly women-led ABC OTV team, "Finish Line" is part of an overall celebration of women and is the theme song for an upcoming docuseries, 37 Words, set to air on ESPN this month.

A true passion project across the company, ABC Owned Television Stations' race and culture team played a pivotal role in securing the song and was part of a majority-women-led team responsible for the creative vision of the "Finish Line" music video.

"Finish Line" is a women empowerment anthem that will support "37 Words," a four-part ESPN docuseries from documentary filmmakers Dawn Porter and Nicole Newnham, as part of The Walt Disney Company's Fifty/50 initiative led by ESPN. The Fifty/50 initiative commemorates the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any educational institution receiving federal funding and gave women the equal opportunity to play.

Watch the new music video here: