VIDEO: Midwest Country Rocker Kali Indiana Releases New Video 'Probably Not'

Omaha-based Country-Rocker Kali Indiana launches her latest single and music video, "Probably Not" - out now. The raw-edgy track highlights this working band's swagger with Kali acting as narrator in the video as one man after another take their shot at the pretty girl at the bar only to find out she's not there to meet a man, but a lady.

The song was written by Kali and bandmate, KC Cameron and is a "first-hand account from the stage of honky tonks all across the country. We have a unique vantage point to the crowd every night, and we've seen so many guys get shot down. Women are taking back the barstool, and we're just here to give them something to dance to while they do."

Explaining the importance of the song to her, Indiana stated, "The message of this is so important to me. I'm a true feminist and I want to portray strong women in my music and bring a fresh take to Country-Rock and Outlaw music. I have close family members that are part of the LGBTV+ community and writing songs that come from that perspective is close to my heart."

The video was directed by Omaha-based, Motion Content House and was filmed in one of the band's favorite venues, Copperfields in Kearney, NE. Discussing the location, Indiana commented, "Copperfields is an old honky tonk bar from the 1800s that still operates today. We shot the video there because "Fields " is one of the places that gave us our start. All the history there is a cool contrast to the young college town crowd that patronizes the bar."

Kali Indiana is an outlaw country-rock artist based out of Omaha, Nebraska. If you combined the tone and timbre of Miranda Lambert with the power and growl of Janis Joplin, then set it to outlaw country music, you'd have a good idea of KI's music. Her high-energy, rock-infused show is unique for female country artists and brings a fresh feminine perspective to a genre filled mostly by men

Her background is as a classically trained choral vocalist, who then trained with one of the Midwest's premier blues and operatic vocal teachers for many years. Kali started writing her own music in high school, and the first song she wrote took her within only months to playing solo for tens of thousands of spectators at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, IN.

Kali has been hooked ever since. Her personal brand is 70's glam rock meets cowgirl fashion, and Kali loves to ride motorcycles/ATVs and travel. KI also has her law degree and has worked in business settings for the last 10 years. Kali worked full-time in sales while putting herself through law school, all while growing the Kali Indiana brand. She is professional, trustworthy, and an extremely hard worker.

Watch the new music video here: