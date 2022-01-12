VIDEO: Mae Mae Releases New 'Blemish' with The Colourist

Ahead of the release this Friday of her debut EP, Gummy Heart Eyes, Atlanta-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mae Mae has revealed her final single from the project, "Blemish" featuring The Colourist.

Watch the corresponding music video, featuring Adam Castilla of The Colourist who also produced the forthcoming EP, below.

Mirroring the blueprint of the previous three singles from Gummy Heart Eyes, - "Crumblin," "Squishy," and "Apple Boy" - "Blemish" reflects the unabashed earnestness of Mae Mae's uninhibited personality, proving an artist can be exceptional while remaining authentic. Melding dancehall indie with fizzy pop, the new single, highlights Mae Mae's ability to be fringe without feeling gimmicky.

"I really want to take you to different realms through my music," she says. "It can be danceable or chill at the same time, it's always going to be unexpected though."

Creating euphoric glimpses into Mae's Mae's own existence, Gummy Heart Eyes captures the wide-eyed wonder and optimism that collide with the world around her, as the instruments that surround her mirror her words and emotions while bathing her in their neon glow.

Her debut single, the shimmering and infectious "Squishy," was praised by Consequence as "an easy, playful, sunny ode to a happy afternoon" that lies "somewhere between cutesy and dreamy," while the effervescent "Apple Boy" thrives from the push and pull sounds that ripple through it, enveloped in expertly timed hand claps and an electro-throb drum and bass line combo that judders through the listener. On latest single, "Crumblin," the lovelorn synthpop song is a cathartic disco-tinged floor filler, propelled by ironclad hooks and studio precision.

The diaristic debut feels instinctive, unhurried and deeply seasoned, despite Gummy Heart Eyes being Mae Mae's first release. Her sound is a reflection of her life and vice versa. Her welcoming and distinctive storytelling, which is threaded with metaphors, imagery and symbolism, fuels her magnetism and pop appeal, proving an artist can be exceptional while remaining authentic.

