VIDEO: Kären McCormick Unveils 'Retro' Music Video

On the heels of her debut EP release, Kären McCormick unveils the music video for the title track, "Retro." Premiered exclusively by the Nashville Scene and also featured on CMT.com, the music video spotlights vintage throwbacks including "the rotary telephone and the circle-skirted McCormick making eyes at her letterman-jacket-clad beau" (Nashville Scene). Directed by Oceanna Colgan, the "Retro" video also captures a handful of timeless records from country artists including Reba McEntire, Charley Pride and Johnny Cash.



McCormick's Retro EP, which has quickly garnered more than 150,000 Spotify streams, features five songs, all penned or co-penned by McCormick, and "feels timeless and contemporary, running between genres with a silkly ease, and McCormick's voice has never sounded so smooth" (Audiofemme). Click HERE to listen to the entire Retro EP on your preferred digital platform now.



McCormick's "Girl In Blue," which is featured on Spotify editorial playlists Next From Nashville and New Music Nashville, was also recently highlighted on Apple Music Country's The Tiera Show. The Country-Pop songstress also sat down with The Libby O Show for a longform interview and is slated to appear on Apple Music Country's new season of Color Me Country in the coming weeks.

Watch the video here:

