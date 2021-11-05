VIDEO: Kito Releases New Videos from 'Blossom' EP

Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer Kito released her new EP, Blossom, today via Astralwerks. She also shared visualizers for three of its seven songs: her new single, "Tongue Tied" (ft. Terror Jr), "Locked On You" (ft. BROODS) and "Always Been You." Additional collaborators include ZHU and Jeremih, VanJess and Channel Tres and Bea Miller.

The songs feel familiar and irresistible-swirling up lyrics about love and loss while pulling from the visceral dance songs of Kito's past and the emotionally rich futuristic pop she devours now. She teams up with Terror Jr, the pop duo behind such dance hits as "3 Strikes" and "Come First," on her new single, "Tongue Tied," which enraptures with its ethereal instrumentation and distorted vocal chops. The infectious "Locked On You" features evocative vocals from acclaimed New Zealand duo BROODS, who also collaborated with Kito on her 2018 EP, Haani. "Always Been You," the EP's leadoff track, is a soulful celebration of those who can be truly counted on, even amid life's storms.

Kito is featured in this new episode of "Song Start," a video and podcast series for up-and-coming songwriters and producers produced in partnership with Noteable and Spotify for Artists. Taking one of the EP's earlier singles, "Steal My Clothes" ft. Bea Miller, as a starting point, Kito walks viewers through the five main tools they'll need for a DIY recording setup. "Steal My Clothes" won praise from The Honey Pop, which observed, "From the lyrics, to what a feel-good track it is, everything is A+."

"Skin & Bones" ft. Winona Oak, which received a triple j premiere in Australia last month, was hailed by Consequence of Sound as "a club-ready dance pop cut...Kito keeps the track feeling light and airy, which helps convey the sense of longing she and Winona Oak feel." Celeb Mix noted, "the two women combine their strengths: Kito's lush production meets Winona's dreamy vocals and create a stunning masterpiece." In the lead-up to the EP's release, Kito also shared the songs "Follow" with ZHU and Jeremih, named as the "ultimate summer club record" by Dancing Astronaut, and "Recap" with VanJess and Channel Tres.

Kito likens Blossom to a bouquet of flowers: a wild mix of sounds, tones, and emotions carefully picked and arranged. Created mostly in lockdown, Kito found the EP's name in the outdoors, going on walks to soothe her anxiety and take a break from her computer screen. Given her androgynous name, she describes the energy with which she normally makes music as "childlike and non-gender-specific." However, the flowers and nature surrounding her, along with her many women collaborators, guided her towards the feminine.

"The word 'blossom' just kept coming back to me," says Kito. "It feels like the most female-energy music I've done. My goal as a producer is to keep working with amazing artists and push myself. I want to grow."

Kito recently earned her first Gold record for 2020's "Bitter," with FLETCHER, which boasts over 200 million combined global streams. She also produced and co-wrote FLETCHER's new single, "girls girls girls." Each track she helms offers a bright backdrop for any of her vast cast of collaborators to shine over-Empress Of, Hudson Mohawke and AlunaGeorge among them. Kito has produced pop and R&B acts like Mabel, BANKS, Tinashé and Jorja Smith; and her playful touch has been just as brilliant on remixes of others' hits, including Beyoncé, Saweetie and Doja Cat, MARINA and CHVRCHES. On her own records she's proven herself a visionary producer of dance-pop brightness, merging emotional vocals with tough electro stylings. Blossom continues this spirit of camaraderie, demonstrating the immense value of her ever-expanding palette.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the music video for "Tongue Tied":

Watch the music video for "Locked On You":

Watch the music video for "Always Been You":