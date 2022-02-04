VIDEO: K-Pop star JAMIE Releases 'Pity Party' Music Video

South Korean singer and songwriter JAMIE releases her latest single Pity Party today on all digital platforms via Warner Music Korea. For her all-English single, the globally recognized artist delivers her most personal and expressive work to date.

The single starts off with a catchy and disco-like beat before a dynamic chorus gets listeners up on their feet and dancing. As the song starts, JAMIE sings about being in a situation that's made her emotionally vulnerable. She ignores the negative influences around her and builds her confidence towards what lies ahead by having fun and throwing herself a pity party. Lyrics like "I'm feeling sad, I'm spiral falling all the way down, the only way is up UP!" encourages the message of bouncing back stronger from any setbacks or obstacles. Her listeners will relate to this song on many levels, but especially the ones who are going through tough times and hope to motivate and bring them inspiration this coming year.

Accompanying the new single is a bewitching music video. After a brief introduction to the song, the camera pans to JAMIE as she lounges on a chair in an eye-catching, black ensemble- a perfect outfit for a pity party. The story of the music video then thickens as the camera pans onto a man dressed in a white suit as he walks down the hall filled with ghosts and sits at the head of an extravagant table. Dancing in front of the man, JAMIE proudly sings and passionately dances to the chorus alongside masked female dancers. After giving the observing man an elixir, the pity party takes a frenzied turn towards a celebration, ending the tantalizing music video with a heightened sense of self-confidence and pride.

While she's only released a handful of songs over the last two years, she's grown into one of the most featured artists in Korea, keeping herself quite busy as she navigates the music industry. In early 2021, JAMIE was included in the remix of American hip-hop artists Saweetie and Doja Cat's Best Friend alongside South Korean-Japanese rapper CHANMINA, garnering over 13 million plays on Spotify. Her recent collaboration was for the single Family by David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie; dominating the charts on it's release.

K-pop star JAMIE has built an unparalleled repertoire, showcasing her chameleonic musical abilities and maturity in EPs like the coming-of-age 19 to 20 and genre-hopping jiminxjamie. With buoyant, charismatic, mischievous charms, and inimitable vocal talent. The critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter continues to enchant her growing international fanbase (under Warner Music Korea), as she currently boasts 1.6 million followers on Instagram and millions of streams on multiple platforms.

JAMIE, also known as Park Jimin, is a multi-faceted South Korean singer and songwriter. She rose to fame at a young age of 14 through winning the first season of the South Korean talent survival show "K-Pop Star" in 2011, and became a member of the K-Pop duo 15&. In addition to her activities in the vocal duo, JAMIE also released two well-received solo extended plays, 19 to 20 and jiminxjamie in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

With her vibrant and playful personalities, JAMIE has further found success in the hosting world as she has won a place in the heart of K-Pop fans all around the world through her role as the MC on the long-running idol variety show, After School Club. In August 2019, JAMIE signed to Warner Music Korea as the first Korean artist to join the roster, where she continues to share more of her music and stories through her stunningly powerful vocal performances. She's since then released a plethora of global music hit collaborations which only cements her reign in the K-Pop genre.

Watch the new music video here: