VIDEO: John Conlin Releases 'Hopeful Romantic' Music Video

LA-based electro-pop singer and songwriter John Conlin, has released the music video to his latest single, "Hopeful Romantic." The video illustrates the track's self-reflective nature, allowing viewers to see him at his most vulnerable, a point of view Conlin frequently welcomes in his music because of its authenticity.

The song and video, like his personality, are filled with energy. Dancing alone from beginning to end in a 70s-styled room, Conlin doesn't allow heartbreak to keep him from having a good night. He exemplifies self-love in everything he does, finding comfort within himself as he prepares for his next chance at love.

"While I crave love and the idea of it, the true meaning of the song is that I have to hold onto that hope and can't really expect it from anyone else and I definitely wanted that reflected in the video." - John Conlin on his new music video, "Hopeful Romantic"

The track itself is an upbeat powerhouse song with a strong, four-on-the-floor drum presence and a chorus with a monster hook. Coinciding with the vivacious sound of the track, the lyrics take an optimistic approach, even though they're depicting heartbreak. From the first note, it is impossible not to be transported back a decade as "Hopeful Romantic" opens with lush strings and pulsating synths. They carefully guide the listener into the chorus where they're met with a massive wave of energy and catchy lyrics. Stream "Hopeful Romantic" on Spotify or Listen to "Hopeful Romantic" on Soundcloud.

Conlin, a self-proclaimed "hopeful romantic," sings about the trials of unrequited love and the toll it has taken on him in this appropriately named single. Throughout the entirety of the single, he remains welcoming towards love in spite of the potential tribulations, noting his unchanged attitude as the song comes to a close, "Oh life ain't always how you planned it. Sometimes it's tragic. Despite it all, I still believe in love."

John Conlin on the meaning behind his single, "Hopeful Romantic"- "I've learned that love isn't a thing, a person, or a place. It's a feeling of determination that screams in the back of your mind, 'failure is not an option.' There's a reason we try to chase it. There's a reason that we take our armor off, no matter how many times we get hurt and heartbroken. Love is that door, that goal, that always seems out of reach, but the idea of maybe one day reaching the handle is all we need to keep persevering. In the simplest terms, love is life: it doesn't always go how you planned it and at times, it can be quite tragic. But despite all the failed dates and mistakes, I chose to still believe in love."

Similar to Conlin's previous release, "It Doesn't Matter," "Hopeful Romantic" takes on a maximalist approach to pop music reminiscent of the early 2010s. He credits Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" as his main inspiration for the single, noting that it also features sounds inspired by his favorite artists- Robyn, Owl City, and Troye Sivan.

John Conlin moved to Los Angeles from his hometown of Toronto to pursue music. His musical influence stems greatly from the massive pop overtaking of the early 2010s. Today, Conlin invites you into his world of technicolor electropop where he creates a sense of urgency driven by massive synth hooks and larger-than-life vocals. With lyrical themes of love, fantasy, and escapism layered over maximalist production, Conlin's music will have you filled with vibrant emotion on the dance floor.

Watch the new music video here: