Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: John Conlin Releases 'Hopeful Romantic' Music Video

The song and video, like his personality, are filled with energy.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022  

LA-based electro-pop singer and songwriter John Conlin, has released the music video to his latest single, "Hopeful Romantic." The video illustrates the track's self-reflective nature, allowing viewers to see him at his most vulnerable, a point of view Conlin frequently welcomes in his music because of its authenticity.

The song and video, like his personality, are filled with energy. Dancing alone from beginning to end in a 70s-styled room, Conlin doesn't allow heartbreak to keep him from having a good night. He exemplifies self-love in everything he does, finding comfort within himself as he prepares for his next chance at love.

"While I crave love and the idea of it, the true meaning of the song is that I have to hold onto that hope and can't really expect it from anyone else and I definitely wanted that reflected in the video." - John Conlin on his new music video, "Hopeful Romantic"

The track itself is an upbeat powerhouse song with a strong, four-on-the-floor drum presence and a chorus with a monster hook. Coinciding with the vivacious sound of the track, the lyrics take an optimistic approach, even though they're depicting heartbreak. From the first note, it is impossible not to be transported back a decade as "Hopeful Romantic" opens with lush strings and pulsating synths. They carefully guide the listener into the chorus where they're met with a massive wave of energy and catchy lyrics. Stream "Hopeful Romantic" on Spotify or Listen to "Hopeful Romantic" on Soundcloud.

Conlin, a self-proclaimed "hopeful romantic," sings about the trials of unrequited love and the toll it has taken on him in this appropriately named single. Throughout the entirety of the single, he remains welcoming towards love in spite of the potential tribulations, noting his unchanged attitude as the song comes to a close, "Oh life ain't always how you planned it. Sometimes it's tragic. Despite it all, I still believe in love."

John Conlin on the meaning behind his single, "Hopeful Romantic"- "I've learned that love isn't a thing, a person, or a place. It's a feeling of determination that screams in the back of your mind, 'failure is not an option.' There's a reason we try to chase it. There's a reason that we take our armor off, no matter how many times we get hurt and heartbroken. Love is that door, that goal, that always seems out of reach, but the idea of maybe one day reaching the handle is all we need to keep persevering. In the simplest terms, love is life: it doesn't always go how you planned it and at times, it can be quite tragic. But despite all the failed dates and mistakes, I chose to still believe in love."

Similar to Conlin's previous release, "It Doesn't Matter," "Hopeful Romantic" takes on a maximalist approach to pop music reminiscent of the early 2010s. He credits Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" as his main inspiration for the single, noting that it also features sounds inspired by his favorite artists- Robyn, Owl City, and Troye Sivan.

John Conlin moved to Los Angeles from his hometown of Toronto to pursue music. His musical influence stems greatly from the massive pop overtaking of the early 2010s. Today, Conlin invites you into his world of technicolor electropop where he creates a sense of urgency driven by massive synth hooks and larger-than-life vocals. With lyrical themes of love, fantasy, and escapism layered over maximalist production, Conlin's music will have you filled with vibrant emotion on the dance floor.

Watch the new music video here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Hulu Shares THE HANDMAID'S TALE Season Five Teaser
July 14, 2022

Watch Hulu’s teaser for the fifth season of 'The Handmaid's Tale.' June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger.
Dom Dolla Drops New Single 'Miracle Maker'
July 14, 2022

Listen to a new single by DOM DOLLA as he experiences a meteoric rise. The track is built around a life-affirming synth line and hair-raising vocal courtesy of Clementine Douglas. The song has been tried and tested as a mainstage moment, the combination of authentic 90’s rave energy and unapologetic bravado lighting up dancefloors. 
VIDEO: EPIX Shares MY LIFE AS A ROLLING STONE Trailer
July 14, 2022

My Life as a Rolling Stone tells the story of one of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands in a way that has never been done before. The four hour-long films paint an intimate portrait of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts, featuring new interviews with the band members. Watch the new trailer now!
VIDEO: Bailey James Shares 'The Spell' Music Video
July 14, 2022

Watch Bailey James' music video for her latest single, 'The Spell.' The newest music video release from Bailey James, 'The Spell,' gives the audience a rock atmosphere that perfectly complements the song's energy. The video has a unique and entertaining narrative as it helps amplify Bailey's empowerment and the song's lyrics. 
VIDEO: Showtime Shares AMERICAN GIGOLO Series Trailer
July 14, 2022

AMERICAN GIGOLO follows Julian Kaye (Bernthal) after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol, Boardwalk Empire), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. Watch the trailer for the new series now!