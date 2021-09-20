VIDEO: James Blunt Releases 'Love Under Pressure' Music Video

James Blunt has released the video for his new song "Love Under Pressure", taken from his forthcoming greatest hits album, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021), out November 19th.

Co-written with Jack Savoretti and produced by LA songwriting duo Afterhrs (One Direction, Maroon 5), "Love Under Pressure" is James at his finest - featuring an infectious piano-driven hook from the start, a powerful vocal performance and a hypnotic beat fit for any dancefloor.

Filmed in Suffolk and featuring a break-neck chase of James by a lover, the Michael Baldwin (Gary Barlow, Olly Murs, The Vamps) directed video hilariously echoes the pressure and tension felt in a relationship, presented in James' ever-humble, self-deprecating way. Of the video James said, "If you've run out of ideas with how to terminate James Blunt, then please watch my new video...you won't be disappointed."

Amongst the string of hit singles, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) will include four new songs ("Love Under Pressure," "Unstoppable," "Adrenaline" & "I Came For Love"), as well as four exclusive live performances from around the world, including the Glastonbury Festival. It also features stunning tracks from his latest Gold-selling album Once Upon A Mind, including "Cold," and the heartbreaking ballad for his father, "Monster."

Watch the new video here: