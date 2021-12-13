VIDEO: Idles Release New Music Video for 'When The Lights Come On'

Last month saw IDLES release their brand new album CRAWLER - their fourth in as many years and the follow-up to their first No. 1, 2019's Ultra Mono.

Met with widespread acclaim, the album was produced by IDLES' Mark Bowen alongside Kenny Beats and marked a real turning point in the evolution of the band, adding a whole new dimension to the music the Bristolian five piece make.

Following the soul soaked comeback single "The Beachland Ballroom" and the abrasive "Car Crash" today they release new single "When The Lights Come On". With it's motorik rhythm and propulsive bass lines the track harks back to the days when frontman and lyricist Joe Talbot would DJ in Bristol clubs until the early hours, chasing the party into the night only to be confronted by the harsh realities that turning the lights on can expose.

As well as releasing albums, directing videos and playing 23 sold-out live shows across America in October and November, IDLES still found time to record a track with famed Rage Against the Machine Guitarist Tom Morello ('The Bachelor' for his recent album 'The Atlas Underground Flood') and also remix St. Vincent's recent track 'Pay Your Way In Pain'.

Closing out the year, they'll be back in the states to play with The Strokes on New Year's Eve at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Tickets here. Not stopping there, 2022 will be by far the biggest year for touring they have ever seen - starting with a run of dates in the UK and Europe then heralding to play their first ever shows in South America, before returning for an extensive series of festivals - and finally, closing the year with shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Tour Dates

Dec. 31: New York (Barclays Center)

Jan. 16: London (Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT)

Jan. 17: London (Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT)

Jan. 18: London (Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT)

Jan. 19: London (Academy Brixton)

Jan. 21: Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT)

Jan. 22: Birmingham (Academy - SOLD OUT)

Jan. 24: Dublin (Vicar Street - SOLD OUT)

Jan. 25: Dublin (Vicar Street - SOLD OUT)

Jan. 26: Dublin (Vicar Street - SOLD OUT)

Jan. 28: Manchester (Victoria Warehouse - SOLD OUT)

Jan. 29: Manchester (Victoria Warehouse - SOLD OUT)

Jan. 30: Manchester (Victoria Warehouse - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 1: Sheffield (Academy - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 2: Newcastle (City Hall - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 3: Glascow (Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 4: Glascow (Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 5: Glascow (Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 18: Hamburg (Docks - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 19: Amsterdam (Melkweg - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 20: Amsterdam (Melkweg - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 22: Berlin (Columbiahalle - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 23: Cologne (E-Work - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 24: Munich (Muffathalle - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 26: Brussels (Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUT)

Feb. 28: Paris (Elysee Montmarte - SOLD OUT)

Mar. 1: Paris (Elysee Montmarte - SOLD OUT)

Mar. 2: Lyon (Le Transbordeur - SOLD OUT)

Mar. 3: Milan (Fabrique)

Mar. 6: Toulouse (Le Bikini - SOLD OUT)

Mar. 7: Bilbao (Santana)

Mar. 9: Barcelona (Razzmatazz)

Mar. 10: Madrid (La Riviera)

Mar. 11: Lisbon (Coliseum)

Mar. 20: Bueno Aires (Lollapalooza)

Mar. 25: Bogota (Estéreo Picnic)

Mar. 27: Sao Paulo (Lollapalooza Brazil)

