VIDEO: Holly Humberstone Performs 'Scarlett' On THE TONIGHT SHOW

Fresh off sold-out, back-to-back nights at both The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles and Bowery Ballroom in New York City, Holly Humberstone took to the stage last night on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON on NBC to deliver the debut television performance of her song "Scarlett."

The latest single from her highly anticipated sophomore EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin, "Scarlett" is a milestone track that finds the breakout singer-songwriter reaching new heights with her larger-than-life melodies and searingly honest lyricism.

Led by "Scarlett" and produced by long-time collaborator Rob Milton, The Walls Are Way Too Thin is set to feature five other tracks including "Please DON'T Leave Just Yet," co-written and co-produced by The 1975's Matty Healy, as well as the poignant SLOW BURN "Haunted House" and title track "The Walls Are Way Too Thin."

The project channels an evolution for Holly in which loss accompanies growth, and figuring out who you are means figuring out who you're not. The Walls Are Way Too Thin arrives November 5.

Watch the performance here: