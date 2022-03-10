VIDEO: Holly Humberstone Debuts 'London Is Lonely' Music Video

Today, BRITS Rising Star and NME "Best Mixtape" Award winner Holly Humberstone has debuted a brand new music video for "London Is Lonely," her poignant latest single and first new music since the release of her acclaimed sophomore EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin last fall. Capturing the darkness of the city Holly now calls home, the UK's most exciting alt-pop star gives a stunning, lucid performance in an abandoned London Underground station, portraying the themes of isolation and disconnect.

Earlier this week, Holly kicked off her first-ever full length US tour supporting girl in red, a sold out run that will see the duo stopping in two dozen cities across North America this spring. Holly will continue her meteoric ascent with a performance at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16th and April 23rd, 2022, followed by a momentous supporting guest slot on Olivia Rodrigo's highly anticipated SOUR tour kicking off at the iconic Radio City Music Hall on April 26th. For a complete list of tour dates, please see below.

Within the past month, Holly has won both "Best Mixtape" at the 2022 NME awards as well as the prestigious Rising Star Award at the BRITS, the annual honor given to the most promising emerging acts in UK music. She performed her new single "London is Lonely'' live at the awards ceremony, which can be seen now here. The track was produced by long-time collaborator Rob Milton, and marks one of her most heartbreaking and poignant yet, as it chronicles the story of her move to London while feeling disconnected and isolated.

Initially released November 5th, 2021, The Walls Are Way Too Thin explores a moment in time that's universally relatable to anyone navigating the leap to adulthood, from the feeling of being lost to questioning your identity and belonging. Led by her milestone single 'Scarlett,' the EP features her collaboration with The 1975's Matty Healy 'Please Don't Leave Just Yet', the cinematic title-track "The Walls Are Way Too Thin" and slowburn 'Haunted House', as well as her latest single "Friendly Fire."

The Walls Are Way Too Thin solidifies Humberstone as a voice for her generation, and demonstrates a songwriting prowess that defies her 22-years of age and only two years in the limelight. Always striving to write lyrics that are deeply personal to herself, the honest storytelling at the heart of Holly's craft has resonated with people everywhere and pinpointed a shared commonality in the peaks and valleys of our life experiences. Her incredible ability to reimagine and redfine is present in her recent cover of Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More" for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.

Tour Dates

March 11, 2022 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC (SOLD OUT)*

March 12, 2022 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD (SOLD OUT)*

March 14, 2022 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)*

March 15, 2022 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)*

March 16, 2022 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)*

March 18, 2022 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)*

March 19, 2022 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC (SOLD OUT)*

March 20, 2022 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)*

March 22, 2022 - The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI (SOLD OUT)*

March 23, 2022 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH (SOLD OUT)*

March 24, 2022 - Metro - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)*

March 25, 2022 - Metro - Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)*

March 27, 2022 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI (SOLD OUT)*

March 28, 2022 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN (SOLD OUT)*

March 29, 2022 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO (SOLD OUT)*

March 31, 2022 - Emo's - Austin, TX (SOLD OUT)*

April 1, 2022 - House of Blues - Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)*

April 2, 2022 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)*

April 3, 2022 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT)*

April 5, 2022 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO (SOLD OUT)*

April 6, 2022 - The Rockwell at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT*

April 8, 2022 - Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA (SOLD OUT)*

April 9, 2022 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR (SOLD OUT)*

April 11, 2022 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA (SOLD OUT)*

April 12, 2022 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA (SOLD OUT)*

April 16, 2022 - Coachella - Indio, CA

April 21, 2022 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA

April 22, 2022 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

April 23, 2022 - Coachella - Indio, CA

April 26, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY (SOLD OUT)!

April 27, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY (SOLD OUT)!

April 29, 2022 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)!

April 30, 2022 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)!

May 3, 2022 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)!

May 4, 2022 - The Anthem - Washington, DC (SOLD OUT)!

May 6, 2022 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)!

May 7, 2022 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)!

May 9, 2022 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA (SOLD OUT)!

May 10, 2022 - Grand Ole Opry House - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)!

May 12, 2022 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX (SOLD OUT)!

May 13, 2022 - Moody Amphitheater - Austin, TX (SOLD OUT)!

May 14, 2022 - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX (SOLD OUT)!

May 17, 2022 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ (SOLD OUT)!

May 18, 2022 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA (SOLD OUT)!

May 20, 2022 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV (SOLD OUT)!

May 21, 2022 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA (SOLD OUT)!

May 24, 2022 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)!

May 25, 2022 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)!

! supporting Olivia Rodrigo

*supporting girl in red