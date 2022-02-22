VIDEO: Hamish Anderson Drops Official Video for 'Everything Starts Again'

On the heels of his latest single "Everything Starts Again," Australian "singer, songwriter and guitar hero" (-Billboard) Hamish Anderson dropped the official video with two global media partners - Parade Magazine in the U.S. and Rolling Stone (AU) via Tone Deaf for their Video of the Week!

Regarding the making of the video, Hamish shared with Parade Magazine:

"For the 'Everything Starts Again' music video I knew I wanted something bright and colorful to match the song. I stumbled across a video of jazzercise and the BPM of what the dancers were dancing to in this video fit perfectly to the tempo of 'Everything Starts Again'. It all started to gel. Everyone contributed so much to this video and it really shows the more playful side to my music, which I don't get to show often."

"Everything Starts Again" is about sliding doors, or the idea when one thing ends, another begins - a great mantra for the New Year. An evolution from his signature blues/rock sound, Hamish delves into indie pop/rock beats with a nod towards influences of Badfinger, The Pretenders and Pete Townshend.

"Everything Starts Again" is the follow up to 2021s "Morning Light" single, which marked some firsts in Hamish's career - first time co-producing with David Davis (Miguel, The War on Drugs, Lauren Ruth Ward), and first time recording remotely in a pandemic.

"Everything Starts Again" showcases the deft guitar skills and musical prowess of an artist that All Things Go aptly states "clearly knows the path from nostalgia to the future." "Everything Starts Again" is now available on all streaming platforms.

Watch the new music video here: