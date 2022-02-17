VIDEO: Fontaines D.C. Unveil New 'I Love You' Music Video

Last month, Fontaines D.C. announced their third album, Skinty Fia - to be released on April 22nd on Partisan Records.

The news was soon followed by a performance of first single "Jackie Down The Line" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, as the band debuted the track live for the very first time. Today sees the release of a second song, "I Love You," taken from the highly anticipated new album.

Ostensibly a love song, "I Love You" is layered, impressionistic and infused with the band's trademark intensity. Stitched into the apparently ardent lyrics is a lament for Ireland, in what Fontaines D.C frontman Grian Chatten describes as "the first overtly political song we've written."

Written from the perspective of an Irishman abroad, the song unravels to reveal a passionate sense of self-loathing. The lyrics detail the guilt of a barroom reveler, enjoying great personal success and a sense of cultural pride, while simultaneously metabolizing deep disappointment, and swirling anger, at the current political climate as well as the country's grimmest historical atrocities, such as the decades of tragic brutality at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home in Galway: "This island's run by sharks with children's bones stuck in their jaws."

The cinematic music video, directed by Sam Taylor, captures the song's building intensity; Grian strolls through a serene, candle-lit church before intensely delivering the song's second half directly to camera with characteristic gravity. He elaborates, "It's standing in the center of our beloved home country as a multitude of things are brought to tragic ends in an apocalyptic state of affairs. That's how it feels to me, and what I felt when I wrote it."

Fontaines D.C recently announced a North American tour, their first since they toured in support of their acclaimed 2019 debut Dogrel. The band's show at Brooklyn Steel on April 26th has sold out. An additional date has been added for April 27th. All dates below.

Skinty Fia is an Irish phrase which translates to English as "the damnation of the deer" and the album's cover art features a deer, plucked from its natural habitat and deposited in the hallway of a home, illuminated by an artificial red glow. The Irish giant deer is an extinct species and the band's thoughts on Irish identity are central to Skinty Fia. For a band whose hometown courses through their veins - "D.C." stands for "Dublin City" - the album finds them trying to resolve the need to broaden their horizons with the affection they still feel for the land and people they've left behind following a recent relocation to London.

There are echoes of Dogrel's rumbustious rock 'n' roll, and the bleaker atmospheres of A Hero's Death, but Skinty Fia, the third in the triumvirate, is much more expansive and cinematic. Fontaines D.C. are a band in a state of constant evolution and this time the result is an album of shifting moods, startling insight, maturity, and considerable emotional wallop.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

*denotes newly added date

MARCH 2022

Sun-Mar-20 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

Mon-Mar-21 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

Wed-Mar-23 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali [SOLD OUT]

Thu-Mar-24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

Fri-Mar-25 Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

Sun-Mar-27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

Mon-Mar-28 Brno, Czech Republic @ Fleda

Wed-Mar-30 Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B

Thu-Mar-31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

APRIL 2022

Fri-Apr-1 Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

Sat-Apr-2 Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA

Mon-Apr-4 Nikmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

Tue-Apr-5 Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij

Wed-Apr-6 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg [SOLD OUT]

Fri-Apr-8 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix [SOLD OUT]

Sat-Apr-9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

Sun-Apr-10 Lille, France @ L'Aéronef

Mon-Apr-11 Paris, France @ Olympia [SOLD OUT]

Thu-Apr-21 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Fri-Apr-22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts [SOLD OUT]

Sat-Apr-23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar [SOLD OUT]

Mon-Apr-25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Tues-Apr-26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel [SOLD OUT]

Wed-Apr-27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Fri-Apr-29 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

Sat-Apr-30 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom

MAY 2022

Mon-May-2 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Tue-May-3 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

Thu-May-5 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

Fri-May-6 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Sat-May-7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Mon-May-9 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre [venue upgrade]

Tue-May-10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Thu-May-12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Fri-May-13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Sat-May-14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Mon-May-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Wed-May-18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater [SOLD OUT]

Thurs-May-19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

JUNE 2022

Fri-June-3 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

Mon-June-6 Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

Tue-June-7 Bologna, Italy @ Arena Puccini

Wed-June-8 Milan, Italy @ Un Altro Festival

Fri-June-10 Neuchâtel, Switzerland @ Festi' Neuch

Sat-June-11 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Sun-June-12 Berlin, Germany @ Templehof Sounds

Mon-Jun-13 Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

Wed-June-15 Athens, Greece @ Release Festival with Nick Cave

Fri-June-17 Scheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

Sat-June-18 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

Mon-June-20 Zagreb, Croatia @ InMusic Festival

Wed-June-29 Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

Thur-June-30 Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

JULY 2022

Sat-Jul-2 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

Sun-Jul-3 Dublin, Ireland @ Iveagh Gardens [SOLD OUT]

Wed-Jul-6 Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

Sat-Jul-8 Lytham St. Anne's, United Kingdom @ Lytham festival

Sun-Jul-9 Glasgow, United Kingdom @ TRNSMT

Thur-Jul-14 Carhaix, France @ Les Vieilles Charrues

Fri-Jul-15 London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park with Sam Fender

Sun-Jul-17 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Mon-Jul-18 Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

Wed-Jul-20 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus [SOLD OUT]

Thur-Jul-21 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan [SOLD OUT]

Sun-Jul-24 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

AUGUST 2022

Thur-Aug-11 Oslo, Norway @ Oya Festival

Sat-Aug-13 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

Mon-Aug-15 Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival

Tue-Aug-16 Padova, Italy @ Parco Della Musica

Fri-Aug 19 Guéret - Saint-Laurent Aerodrome, France @ Check In Party

Sat-Aug-20 Charleville-Mézières, France @ Le Cabaret Vert

Tue-Aug-23 Stuttgart, Germany @ Longhorn

Thur-Aug-25 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine

Sat-Aug-27 Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival

Sun-Aug-28 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival

SEPTEMBER 2022

Sat-Sep-16 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

FEBRUARY 2023

Wed-Feb-1 Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse

Thur-Feb-2 Brisbane, Australia @The Triffid

Tue-Feb-7 Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

Wed-Feb-8 Melbourne, Australia @ The Forum