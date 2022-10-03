Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Emmanuel Jal Shares Video 'Lele' From New Album 'Shangah'

Jal's 'Shangah' album is out now.

Oct. 03, 2022  

South Sudanese Canadian artist and peace activist, Emmanuel Jal today shares the video for his new single-"Lele". The upbeat South Sudanese dance track brings together three South Sudanese artists: Emmanuel Jal, his sister Nyaruach and Nubian Redd. "Lele" is taken from his 7th studio album, Shangah, which is out now via Gatwitch Records.

"Lele. Means do it, it's about encouraging people to go and do what they desire and trust the process that everything will turn out well." - Emmanuel Jal

The lyrics from Jal and Nubian Redd show how South Sudanese are coming together to 'push past the trauma', opening themselves up to a new future, which 'shines a light into darkness'.

The sleek visuals from Kenyan director, Ogega Andere look like something from the pages of 'Elle' magazine, reflecting the mood by juxtaposing dark with light and peaceful slow motion with high-energy dance movements.

Sponsored by ethical shoe brand 'Twins for Peace', the video highlights the presence of South Sudanese beauty within contemporary fashion and the mark it's having on the international cultural landscape.

With the release of "Lele" Emmanuel continues to carve a way forward for a distinct 'South Sudanese sound' whilst balancing influences from Kenya and the East African region. In this vein, Jal brings out the unique flavours from his homeland, whilst making them accessible to wider audiences.

Watch the new music video here:




