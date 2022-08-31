Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Duncan Laurence Makes Directorial Debut With 'Electric Life' Music Video

The new music video is now available on YouTube.

Aug. 31, 2022  

Duncan Laurence shared the official video for his new single, "Electric Life." Shot in Amsterdam, the sepia-drenched video blurs the line between heaven and earth as Laurence, clad in a gossamer white shirt, performs the song alongside a troupe of choreographed hands, reaching out to support and encourage him from another world.

Like the song, which features dynamic, colorful production inspired by '70s icons like Elton John and Queen, the celebratory clip is imbued with a sense of joy.

"It has been such a dream come true and an amazing experience to direct my own video. The meaning of 'Electric Life' is very personal. It's about the people who unfortunately aren't here on earth anymore but are still a very much a big part of my life," says Duncan Laurence.

"The hands in the video symbolize these people. I wanted to find a symbolic, hopeful and positive way of performing this song and I think it turned out beautifully. I'm super happy and really proud - this is the first video I've ever directed completely myself. You will definitely see me doing this more in the future."

Laurence won the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 with "Arcade." The song took the #1 spot on Spotify's Global Viral chart on release and ultimately took off on Tik Tok with now over 56 billion views on the platform.

Combined global streams of the song across all platforms have surpassed 10 billion and the single has attained Gold/Platinum certifications in 37 countries, including Platinum in the U.S., where it was a top 10 hit at Adult Contemporary radio. Placing in the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100, "Arcade" was the first Eurovision Song Contest winner to enter the prestigious chart in 45 years.

"Arcade" was re-released in 2020 a new verse featuring FLETCHER. Working with women, particularly members of the LGBTQIA+ community, is a priority for Laurence. His crew on the visual for "Electric Life" and other forthcoming singles, for example, is composed predominantly of women.

"Electric Life" is the first track to be released from Laurence's sessions with his fiancé, songwriter Jordan Garfield, and producer Paul Phamous (Frank Ocean, Nick Jonas). His ultimate goal with the song is to promote healing. "I want people to find comfort when they listen to it," he says. "I want them to think of that one person that they really miss and celebrate them."

Watch the new music video here:

