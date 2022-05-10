VIDEO: Brandon Coleman Shares Video for 'Be With Me'

Brandon Coleman shares a brand new video, "Be With Me," directed by Lauren Desberg and the latest from his upcoming album Interstellar Black Space out on 20th May via Brainfeeder. The album was announced with lead single "Blast Off" and will feature contributions from fellow jazz heavyweights Kamasi Washington, Ryan Porter, and more.

An LA-based keyboard maestro, vocalist, composer, producer, arranger and astral traveler, Brandon Coleman is certified Brainfeeder family. On "Be With Me," he exemplifies the label's cosmic approach towards music, with stringed instruments (violin, cello, sitar) unfurling slowly to create a wavy, psychedelic feeling. Coleman's tenor voice serves as your guide on this journey.

Coleman further expands on where that sound derives from: "There's a culture of music that I grew up with that I've always loved and it's always spiritually spoken to my soul: the lyrics of The Delfonics, Four Tops, Manhattans... groups like that motivated me to want to write a truly inspired song. I wrote this in 30 minutes. We recorded it in one take. It's soul music through the mind of synthesizers!"

Interstellar Black Space is out on 20th May via Brainfeeder. The record features an incredible cast of guests including Kamasi Washington, Patrice Quinn, Ryan Porter, Keyon Harrold, Ben Williams and Marcus Gilmore. Coleman will play album launch shows at the Lodge Room in LA on 15th May presented by Artdontsleep/Jazz is Dead, followed by three nights at Black Cat in San Francisco.

Brandon grew up in South Central LA with an older brother who switched him on to Miles Davis at an early age. "There would be a lot of times kids at school would be singing a popular song and I wouldn't know it. Instead, I was blasting Kenny Kirkland and Chick Corea and they'd all think I was speaking another language."

Brandon began teaching himself piano at age 16. By age 17, he landed his first touring gig with Brian McKnight and he has since lent his talents to some of the world's top artists from Babyface, Roy Hargrove, and Stanley Clarke to Alicia Keys and Childish Gambino. Coleman has been a prominent contributor to albums by Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, and Flying Lotus, among others. He also opened for Flying Lotus on his "Flamagra" North American tour in 2019.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

15th May - Jazz is Dead @ Lodge Room, LA

19th May - Black Cat, SF

20th May - Black Cat, SF

21st May - Black Cat, SF