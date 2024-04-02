Umbra Vitae Will Release Sophomore LP, 'Light Of Death'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Umbra Vitae, the powerhouse which features Jacob Bannon (Converge), Sean Martin (Twitching Tongues, ex-Hatebreed), Mike McKenzie (The Red Chord), Jon Rice (Uncle Acid, Tsjuder) and Greg Weeks (The Red Chord) have announced their sophomore album, Light Of Death. Set for release on June 7, 2024 via Deathwish Inc., the album was recorded by Kurt Ballou and Zach Weeks at God City Studios and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege.

Light Of Death emerges with a spine-chilling violin swell before erupting into duel guitar driven madness, and Umbra Vitae stay redlined onto their first single "Belief Is Obsolete," which premieres today.

Umbra Vitae's Sean Martin comments on "Belief Is Obsolete": "This song came from a demo I recorded at ye olde home studio although, as with all of the songs on this record, we managed to make it sound even more disgusting in the best possible way! I like Swedish Death Metal and Thrash, can you tell? Big, mean, hairy end riff to carry you out."

Jacob Bannon continues, "Musically, 'Belief Is Obsolete' is signature Sean Martin Bay Area Thrash worship. The performances from all of us on this one are completely redlined from beginning to end. Lyrically I explore the idea that 'belief' in the traditional sense is obsolete in the modern age we live in. It is abused as a shield and weapon socially, politically, and spiritually, ultimately becoming a burden for all."

Greg Weeks adds, "One of the great perks of being in this band is that at any moment there could be a crushing song written by Sean Martin in a google drive that you have access to that very few people do. This is an example of such a song. Hard hitting and riff heavy Belief is Obsolete gets me juiced!" Guitarist Mike McKenzie drives it home saying the song "... has a pretty meaty ending with an over the top lead in to a big riff that is incredibly fun to play. I can't wait to play this song live."

On Light Of Death, Umbra Vitae smash and thrash everything in sight. This modern metal masterpiece will be out June 7 from Deathwish Inc. and is available for pre-order here.

Umbra Vitae will play select shows on the east coast in June with The Hope Conspiracy:

June 7 Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

June 8 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

June 9 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church