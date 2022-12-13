Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
$UICIDEBOY$ Announce 'Grey Day' UK and Europe Tour Dates in 2023

Tickets go on general sale Friday 16th December at 10am local time.

Dec. 13, 2022  

New Orleans rap duo $uicideboy$ announce that their highly-successful Grey Day Tour will be coming to Europe to play 15 dates across 9 countries in 2023.

The Live Nation tour will play two shows at London's O2 Academy Brixton as well as shows in Manchester and Glasgow before continuing onto Europe, playing the Zenith in Paris and at Verti Music Hall in Berlin. G59 Records artists Germ, Shakewell, Chetta and US Grey Day Tour opener Ski Mask The Slump God will be on the line-up as support acts.

$uicideboy$ are having a stellar 2022 as the 27th most-streamed artist of the year across all genres with 1.9 Billion Total streams (as of October 18), according to HITS MAGAZINE, beating other rappers on the list including Jack Harlow, Tyler the Creator and Travis Scott. Additionally, their 2022 single "Matte Black" is at the top spot of Spotify's US Top Group's of 2022 playlist, a collection of the most-streamed artists on the platform this year.

The tour announcement comes alongside a final release of their three-part collaborative EP with Germ DIRTIESTNASTIEST$UICIDE, a 7-song collection of all new music produced entirely by $uicideboy$ member $crim, available on December 16. EP lead single "My Swisher Sweet, But My Sig Sauer" already combined for 5 Million cumulative streams since its debut on December 2. The song was selected for New Music Friday playlist picks by Alternative Press and HipHopDX.

The group's previous album Sing Me a Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation (July 2022) debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart, #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

The full-length project was streamed over 100 million times week of release and led to their first #1 on the Rap Albums chart, highest charting debut on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and tied previous album 2021's Long Term Effects of Suffering chart debut on the Billboard 200. Alternative Press declared the "sun won't stop shining" on the New Orleans rap duo and that the new music is a "renewal of spirit and promise."

2023 GREY DAY TOUR EUROPEAN DATES

3/06 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
3/07 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
3/08 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
3/09 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
3/12 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
3/14 - Paris, France - Zenith
3/15 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
3/16 - Amsterdam, Holland - AFAS Live
3/18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena
3/19 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall
3/20 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
3/22 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
3/23 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome
3/25 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
3/26 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

ABOUT $UICIDEBOY$

$uicideboy$ dig light out of the deepest corners of darkness, addiction, hopelessness, and pain. The New Orleans-bred duo of cousins-Scott Arcenaux, Jr. a.k.a. $crim and Aristos Petrou a.k.a. Ruby da Cherry-translate a fight against demons (seen and unseen) into a clever, caustic, and corrosively catchy apocalyptic vision of underground hip-hop pierced with punk intensity and laced with laidback Southern flows.

The world first met $uicideboy$ in 2014. After dozens of projects and hundreds of sold-out shows, they've generated billions of streams and earned multiple RIAA certifications, including the platinum "...And To Those I Love, Thanks For Sticking Around" and gold "Carrollton," "2nd Hand," "Runnin' Thru The 7th With My Woadies," "Paris," and "Kill Yourself (Part III)."

They also emerged as the rare force of nature equally suited to collaborate with Travis Barker and Juicy J or members of Korn. Beyond acclaim from Pigeons and Planes, Hypebeast, XXL, Revolver, and Billboard, they built G*59 into a bastion of independent talent and home to Night Lovell, Shakewell, Germ, Ramirez, and more. The group logged 183 straight weeks on Rolling Stone's Top 500 Popular Artists Chart, while 2021's Long Term Effects of SUFFERING bowed at #7 on the Billboard Top 200 as their second Top 10 entry.

Of the latter, Pitchfork declared, "the group's past tapestries of violence have given way to more genuinely felt songs." Now, the platinum-certified arena headliner come out on the other side of hell with a clear message encoded at the heart of their third full-length LP, Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation [G*59 Records].



