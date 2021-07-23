Twin XL Releases 'Slow Heart Reimagined' Remix EP Today

Alt-pop band TWIN XL releases their new Slow Heart Reimagined remix EP today. The EP includes the original version of "Slow Heart" and remixes from PVRIS, Great Good Fine OK and Smallpools. Purchase and stream the EP below.

"Slow Heart", which follows the release of "Lemonade", "Problematic", "Melt" and "Lonely", a collaboration track featuring Little Hurt and Rad Horror, is featured in the latest NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC!, VOL. 78 compilation among artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. "Slow Heart" premiered this past March on SiriusXM's Alt Nation show Advanced Placement and was also featured on Spotify's "The New ALT" playlist and Apple Music's "New in Alternative" and "Breaking Alternative" playlists. Watch the music video, HERE.

The hypnotic hybrid of Los Angeles-based alt-pop band TWIN XL had its breakout in 2019 with the release of their critically acclaimed debut EP How To Talk To Strangers featuring the catchy hit single "Good," which peaked at #19 at alternative radio and spent 5 weeks on Billboard's Top Alternative Songs Chart peaking at #24. Described by NYLON as "very, very good," and by MTV News as "a Certified Bop™," the single peaked at #1 on Spotify's top alternative music playlist The New Alt and was featured on Out Now. Along the way, the band has toured alongside the likes of The Fitz and the Tantrums, lovelytheband, The Maine, The Mowgli's, Jukebox The Ghost, and IDon't Know How But They Found Me and scored high-profile syncs on FOX's The Resident, Hulu's Light As A Feather, and MTV's Ex On The Beach, to name a few.

Twin XL is Cameron Walker-Wright (vocals), John Gomez (guitar), Stephen Gomez (bass), and Brennan Benko (drums).

Photo Credit: Jordan Knight