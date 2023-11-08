'Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly' Tour to Feature Miko Marks & Kristina Train

MG Artists has announced “Trailblazing Women Of Country: A Tribute To Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly,” a 43-date tour featuring soloists Miko Marks, who was named one of CMT's Next Women Of Country in 2022, and Nashville-based artist Kristina Train.

The pair will be supported by a five-member, all-female band featuring Megan Palmer (musical director, piano), Miss Tess (bass), Heather Thomas (drums), Thayer Sarrano (acoustic guitar, keyboards), and Anne McCue (electric guitar, lap steel). Produced by industry vet Eli Wolf (Willie Nelson, Norah Jones, Al Green), the tour kicks off on February 27th.

Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton revolutionized country music and blazed a trail for future generations of female artists. With their chart-topping hits and record-breaking sales, they wove threads of contemporary womanhood throughout the tapestry of country music, resulting in unprecedented commercial success and earning each a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Trailblazing Women of Country Tour is set to entertain and inspire audiences during this pivotal moment in our nation's history.

“To go on tour with Trailblazing Women of Country is a childhood reimagined,” says Marks. “I used to sit at my grandmother's house while she played records and I remember being drawn to these three women for their unique strengths. The life stories and their music. They are inspirations and I'm honored to pay tribute to these icons of music.”

“This program and lineup are truly what dreams are made of,” Train adds. “Dolly, Loretta, and Patsy bestowed on me an education in country music, and as a young girl - they helped me dream up what it might feel like to be a fully-grown woman. They certainly offered three unique yet united perspectives with relentless hits and philosophies that have resonated deeply and boundlessly from generation to generation, across all genders through the universal language of music,” she continues.

“On the Trailblazing Women of Country tour, I imagine our group of fantastic women and musicians, along with everyone present in the room, will be experiencing a joyful celebration honoring Dolly, Patsy, and Loretta and all they have given us.”

Cline, Lynn, and Parton harnessed country music's rich storytelling tradition to offer their uniquely empowered - and unmistakably female - perspective on issues faced by women of their day. Their shared legacy of musical excellence, earthy glamour, and unapologetic authenticity continues to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds in the 21st century.

Cline's assured contralto affirms that a woman can be heartbroken and sure of herself at the same time (“Crazy,” “Walkin' After Midnight”); Lynn's songs exalt autonomy attained through contraception (“The Pill”) and self-respect (“Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' with Lovin' On Your Mind”); and Parton demonstrates that a woman can ascend the career ladder (“9-to-5”) while never losing sight of her roots (“Coat of Many Colors”).

Through their singular voices and artistry, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton defied restrictive gender norms, proving that women can be at once beautiful and strong, vulnerable, and powerful.

More about Miko Marks

Thirteen years after her last album, Miko Marks had all but given up on her career aspirations after she was effectively told by Nashville executives that her music was good, but she wouldn't sell. In 2021, she re-emerged with Our Country, which garnered nods from NPR, Rolling Stone, NY Times, WSJ and more.

Marks was named to the 2022 Class of CMT's Next Women of Country and participated in the first Equal Access program with mTheory. On October 14, 2022, Miko released her widely anticipated album, Feel Like Going Home, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut on the same day. The album landed on several year-end "best-of" lists including Rolling Stone, NPR, Paper, Garden & Gun, and more. In March of 2023, she was included in the American Currents exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville which will be up for the entire year.

More about Kristina Train

Hailing from Savannah, Georgia, Kristina Train is a musician who splits her time between Nashville and the UK. Her debut album premiered on Blue Note Records followed by a second solo album released on Mercury Records. She has toured the world as a feature vocalist and violinist in Herbie Hancock's band, collaborated with Dr. Dre, performed at The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, and made a fan of Bruce Springsteen.

Train's voice is pure, richly embodied, and crystal clear, with a recognizable nod to the vocal traditions of Nat King Cole, Roy Orbison, and Dusty Springfield. While her take on modern crooning is familiar, it can also be excitingly idiosyncratic, as showcased in her latest releases, Rayon City and Body Pressure.

2/27/24 - College of Southern Idaho, Fine Arts Auditorium - Twin Falls, ID

2/28/24 - The Colonial Theater - Idaho Falls, ID

3/1/24 - Kent-Meridian High School Performing Arts Center - Kent, WA

3/2/24 - Admiral Theater - Bremerton, WA

3/3/24 - Tower Theatre - Bend, OR

3/5/24 - Wengler Center for the Arts @ Pepperdine University - Malibu, CA

3/7/24 - Sunset Cultural Center - Carmel By The Sea, CA

3/8/24 - Three Stages at Folsom Lake College - Folsom, CA

3/9/24 - Green Music Center, Weill Concert Hall @ Sonoma State University - Rohnert Park, CA

3/10/24 - Gallo Center for the Arts - Modesto, CA

3/12/24 - Cascade Theatre - Redding, CA

3/15/24 - Bankhead Theatre - Livermore, CA

3/16/24 - Lancaster Performing Arts Center - Lancaster, CA

3/17/24 - Carpenter Performing Arts - Long Beach, CA

3/19/24 - Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts - Wickenburg, AZ

3/20/24 - Fox Tucson Theatre - Tucson, AZ

3/21/24 - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts - Orem, UT

3/22/24 - Cache Valley Center for the Arts, Ellen Eccles Theatre - Logan, UT

3/23/24 - The Argyros - Sun Valley, ID

3/26/24 - McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts - Palm Desert, CA

3/28/24 - Lone Tree Arts Center - Lone Tree, CO

3/29/24 - Popejoy Hall @ University of New Mexico - Albuquerque, NM

3/30/24 - Utah Tech University, M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center - St. George, UT

4/1/24 - Arizona Musicfest @ Highlands Church - N. Scottsdale, AZ

4/4/24 - The Grand Theater - Wausau, WI

4/5/24 - Elgin Community College Visual & Performing Arts Center - Elgin, IL

4/6/24 - South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center - South Milwaukee, WI

4/7/24 - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts - Bloomington, IL

4/10/24 - Tilles Center @ LIU - Brookville, NY

4/11/24 - Shubert Theatre - New Haven, CT

4/12/24 - Universal Preservation Hall - Saratoga Springs, NY

4/13/24 - Millersville University, The Ware Center - Millersville, PA

4/14/24 - Matthews Theater @ Princeton University - Princeton, NJ

4/16/24 - The Manship Theatre - Baton Rouge, LA

4/18/24 - Western Carolina University - Cullowhee, NC

4/19/24 - Harbison Theatre @ Midlands Technical College @ Irmo, SC

4/20/24 - Thalian Hall - Wilmington, NC

4/30/24 - Armstrong Hall @ Shenandoah University - Winchester, VA

5/1/24 - Virginia Arts Festival, The Perry Pavilion - Norfolk, VA

5/2/24 - Frostburg State University - Frostburg, MD

5/3/24 - Majestic Theater @ Gettysburg College - Gettysburg, PA

5/4/24 - Orpheum Performing Arts Center - Tannersville, NY

5/5/24 - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center - Westhampton Beach, NY