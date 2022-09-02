Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tove Styrke Releases New Single 'Another Broken Heart'

The track comes after releasing her highly acclaimed album ‘HARD’ in June.

Sep. 02, 2022  

After releasing her highly acclaimed album 'HARD' in June, Swedish popstar Tove Styrke releases new single 'Another Broken Heart'. The new song is produced & co-written by Tove Styrke, Wilhelm Börjesson, Emelie Walcott and Oskar Widen, Jason Gill (Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, Tove Lo, Katy Perry etc.) and will be added to 'HARD' as an extra track.

Tove says;

"Another Broken Heart" is about heartbreak. A friend of mine got dumped and that was when I wrote it. I love the dramatic strings together with this beat. It feels both naive and grand at the same time, which I think really suits the song."

Tove has had a busy year with gigs around the world including her US, European and UK tour dates supporting MARINA. Her full Scandinavian Autumn tour, starting at the end of September, and European, UK and US tour dates will be revealed very soon.

A platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, and national radio P3 Guld 'Pop Artist of the Year' recipient in her native Sweden, Tove Styrke has been on a meteoric rise since the release of her 2015 album, "Kiddo", led by singles "Borderline," "Ego," and "Number One".

Since then, Tove has embarked on multiple headline tours, made SXSW appearances, performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and has received vocal support from artist peers such as Sam Smith, Tove Lo, and Shawn Mendes. She has also released several collaborations including Cheat Codes & Travis Baker ("All Things $ Can Do"), ALMA ("Good Vibes"), NOTD ("Been There Done That"), Clean Bandit ("Last Goodbye"), and Lost Kings ("Stuck").

Tove Styrke's 2018 album, "Sway", a project which solidified her place among the top rising forward-thinking pop artists. The album was bolstered by iconic tracks such as "Sway," "Mistakes" and fan-favorite, "Say My Name," which Rolling Stone named to its #11 spot on its 'Top Songs of 2017' list.

The album has since garnered 120M+ combined streams, drawing widespread critical praise from outlets including Pitchfork (7.5 review), The FADER (Gen F), NME (5 stars), as well as support from Zane Lowe/Apple Music and BBC Radio 1. The album also launched a run of 7 tours, including support for Lorde and Katy Perry and sold-out headline tours in North America, UK, Australia and Scandinavia.

Listen to the new single here:




