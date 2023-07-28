Tori Kelly Releases New EP 'tori'

The EP is now available on all streaming platforms.

Jul. 28, 2023

Tori Kelly Releases New EP 'tori'

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum artist Tori Kelly releases her new EP, tori. Included on the 7-track set is the hitmaker's latest single “cut," a soulful gem that sparkles with Kelly’s commanding vocals and infectious hooks.  

Among the many standouts on the Jon Bellion-produced EP is “shelter,” a dancey, mood-piece set to a booming beat, and the critically acclaimed lead single "missin u," an ultra-modern take on turn-of-the-century pop and r&b.

Other notable tracks include “alive if I die,” a piano-driven anthem that nods to the booming, buoyant pop of the ‘80s and ‘90s, the afrobeats-infused “unbelievable” featuring Ayra Starr, and new single “cut.” The acclaimed artist's latest hit is a rapid-fire sonic concoction packed with infectious melodies and a heart-racing beat. 

“Love in suspension, when you put up your guard, but I know I can make you believe,” Kelly coos over guitar-picking arrangements on “cut.” “I’m the exception, hit the drum on your heart — baby, we caught a rhythm.” In no time, the track explodes into high gear with the vocalist belting over fast-paced percussion and ornate strings. Stay tuned for the official music video, premiering soon.

Needless to say, the anticipation for tori is reaching a fever pitch. Billboard recently praised “her signature vocal acrobatics and chill-inducing runs” upon the release of “missin u,” while People highlighted her “bold new sound” and how she “expertly channels the bubbly pop-R&B sound and colorful, hyper-real aesthetic that dominated 2000s MTV culture.” Teen Vogue may have summed it up best: “Tori Kelly season is here, and it feels wonderful.”

With tori, one of music's greatest talents is poised to soar to new heights, carried by a collection of new songs that absolutely demand to be heard.

About Tori Kelly

Since her debut, Tori Kelly has consistently captivated audiences world-wide with a powerhouse voice, eloquent songcraft, and vibrant spirit. The California native has garnered two GRAMMY® Awards across her career thus far and was nominated for Best New Artist surrounding her first album.

The genre-bending artist’s catalog encompasses platinum-certified singles such as “Hollow” and “Should’ve Been Us” as well as gold-certified singles, including “I Was Made For Loving You” and “Nobody Love.”

Her gold-certified 2015 debut album, Unbreakable Smile, bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for the GRAMMY® Award-winning Hiding Place [2018], Inspired by True Events [2019], and A Tori Kelly Christmas [2020]. Now signed to Epic Records, she embarks on her next chapter with a new album due in 2023. New single “missin u,” released this year to much acclaim, showcases the true Tori, highlighting her confidence, charm, and charisma, affirming her status as a show-stopping 21st century superstar.

Expanding her influence across media at large, Tori Kelly has notably starred in the blockbuster animated series Sing and Sing 2 in addition to making appearances on Sesame Street¸ The Masked Singer, American Idol, Rugrats, and more. Beyond collaborations with everyone from Lecrae and Kirk Franklin to Chris Lane, Illenium, Jacob Collier, Jon Batiste, and Pink Sweat$, she mostly recently teamed up with Justin Bieber for “Name” from his #1 blockbuster album Justice.

The release of tori heralds much more on the horizon. Tori Kelly has fully embraced herself as a woman, a writer, a performer, and an artist. All these elements converge in the ultimate vision for Tori Kelly in 2023 and beyond.

Photo Credit: Sasha Samsonova



