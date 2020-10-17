Top Music Producers Organize GET OUT THE VOTE CONCERT

The concert takes place Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18.

A coalition of the nation's top arts presenters have joined forces to create a 6 hour "People's Benefit Concert" to spur Get Out The Vote action in all fifty states. On Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, The 50-50 ALL SOULS TO THE POLLS concert will be presented on multiple virtual online platforms (Twitch.tv, Facebook, and Youtube).



More than 100 artists, notable public speakers, and grassroots activists are showcased in two nights of performances and inspirational messages that will benefit voter turnout efforts around the country. The event is presented free of charge although donations will be collected during the event to support 501c4 efforts to propel a massive voter turnout.

While the list of performers continues to grow, currently it includes: Arizona Linda Ronstadt, LA Orkesta; California Danny Glover, Los Lobos, Raq Filipina, Meklit Hedero, and Fantastic Negrito; Colorado Trace Bundy; Delaware Tahira; Florida Morikeba Kouyate, John Daversa Quintet with Sammy Figueroa Dafnis Prieto, Carlos De Rosa, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba; Hawaii George Kahumoku; Iowa Greg Brown with Bo Ramsey; Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, Bea Lumpkin, Funkadesi, Isaiah Collier and the Chosen Few; Kansas Stan Herd with Jessica Paige; Ohio Jenna Fournier; Louisiana Dirk Powell; Maine Dennis Carter and Anneli Carter-Sundqvist Massachusetts Twisted Pine; Michigan: Regina Carter, Thornetta Davis and Congressman Dan Kildee; Minnesota Douglas Ewart; Missouri Making Movies; Nevada John Toles-Bey; New Jersey Jason Kao Hwang; New Mexico Rob Martinez, Ivon Ulibarri/Cafe Mocha; New York Amy Goodman, Arturo O'Farrill, Eleanor Reissa & Frank London and them/they/us ; Pennsylvania Aisha Fukashima; Puerto Rico Plena Libre; Rhode Island Allysen Callery; South Carolina Ranky Tanky; Tennessee Rev. Sekou; Texas Clemente Castillo, Beto O'Rourke; Washington Paoli Mejias; Wisconsin Paul Cebar; & Wyoming The Taylor Scott Band. Hosts Medea Benjamin, Chelis Lopez, Davey D., Gabe Romero and Shoshonna Stern



Concert producers will provide local "Get out the Vote" information during the broadcast. The concert will be interpreted by ASL and closed captioning services to amplify accessibility and participation. An international segment will feature citizens from countries outside the US commenting upon "why the US election matters to me"



This unprecedented effort to ensure "All Souls to the Polls" reflects the broad artistic expressions from across the country with an astonishing variety of cultures and traditions represented. Performances and "shout outs" showcase various musical genres and original compositions created for this specific event, underscoring the curators belief that it is the diversity of this nation that is its strength.

The concert is affiliated with The Progressive Leadership Initiative and produced by Marguerite Horberg, Bill Martinez, Alicia Zertuche, Raul Cuza and Melissa O'Brien. This same team produced the Concert for Cuba in July 2020 - a program that reached more than 15 million viewers around the globe. Additionally, a broad range of individuals and organizational volunteers are working to build an audience and to assure a robust vote. The Concert is endorsed by numerous trade unions, activist groups, arts presenters and others.

"The 2020 election is the most important election in our nation's history since 1864 and people are facing unprecedented obstacles when they head to the polls," said Marguerite Horberg. "With the future of our democracy at stake and so many new restrictions on voting, it is essential we inspire more people to get out and vote and make sure voters have the information they need to make their voices heard."

Progressive Leadership Initiative is a civic engagement, affiliated 501c4 nonprofit organization that embraces culture and technology to engage and equip people with the tools, skills, and training to be effective volunteers, organizers, and civic leaders.

Updates for the evolving list of artists and speakers can be found at 50to50concert.com.

