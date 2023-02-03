Tones and I Shares New Song 'I Made It'

Global superstar and multi-award-winning songwriter Tones And I has returned with "I Made It." The new song, which is available today on all streaming platforms, was composed by Tones And I for the Netflix Film True Spirit which also sees its global release today.

"I Made It" is inspired by True Spirit, which chronicles the life of the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft). When Jessica sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world's most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.

True Spirit is directed by Sarah Spillane, written by Sarah Spillane, Rebecca Banner and Cathy Randall with Debra Martin Chase, Susan Cartsonis and Andrew Fraser serving as producers. Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen and Todd Lasance also co-star in this incredible true story of perseverance and human accomplishment that shows that you are only as big as the dreams you dare to live.

True Spirit Director and Writer Sarah Spillane said, "Working with Tones was a gift. We talked a lot about the themes in True Spirit and I was blown away by how she managed to capture the struggle, emotion, and triumph of Jessica's story in the original song 'I Made It'. We also talked about the similar 'against all odds' journeys that Tones, Jessica, our lead actress Teagan, and I have undergone so I think Tones really resonated with the story. It was truly incredible to work with all of these inspirational badass Aussie women."

True Spirit Music Supervisor Linda Cohen added, "We loved working with Tones And I. She immediately took the story and knew exactly what to do with the song. She delivered everything we were hoping for and more. We couldn't have asked for a better collaborator!"

"I Made It" follows Tones And I's 2022 single "Charlie" and her feature alongside Macklemore on his single "Chant." The pair debuted the collaboration on Good Morning America with an electrifying performance in New York City's Central Park.

Up next, Tones And I is set for a series of Australian festival appearances including Now & Again 2023 (2/18), Vanfest 2023 (3/4), and Day On The Lawn 2023 (4/1). Afterwards she'll head overseas to join Macklemore on his UK and Europe spring headline tour (April 3rd - May 9th). For more information on Tones And I's tour dates and tickets to upcoming shows, visit here.

Released in 2021, Tones And I's debut album Welcome To The Madhouse landed at #1 on Australia's ARIA Albums Chart continuing an incredible string of successes for Tones And I. The record details an intimately honest and vivid journey from busking in Byron Bay to international stardom to saying goodbye to her best friend.

Tones And I weaves it all together into a moving and magnetic 14-track collection written entirely by the Australian artist with her co-producing every song. The album is highlighted by the multi-platinum hit single "Fly Away," a poetic and powerful composition which Tones And I delivered performances of on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Welcome To The Madhouse also features "Won't Sleep," which arrived alongside a Tones And I, Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly directed official music video, and "Cloudy Day," which won ARIA Song of the Year in 2022. VARIETY hailed it as "the perfect pandemic anthem" with Tones And I performing the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and TODAY.

TONES AND I 2023 TOUR DATES

Feb 18 - Werribee South, Australia @ Now & Again 2023*

Mar 4 - Bathurst, Australia @ Vanfest 2023*

Apr 1 - Hobart, Australia @ Day On The Lawn 2023*

Apr 3 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Apr 4 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Apr 7 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Apr 9 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Apr 11 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

Apr 12 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Apr 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Apr 17 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

Apr 18 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Apr 19 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Apr 21 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

Apr 22 - Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

Apr 24 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Apr 25 - Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle

Apr 27 - Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics Arena

Apr 29 - Warsaw, Poland @ EXPO XXI Hall 1

Apr 30 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

May 2 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

May 3 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

May 4 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

May 7 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Main Hall

May 9 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

May 20 - Darwin City Centre, Australia @ Bassinthegrass 2023*

May 27 - Townsville City Center, Australia @ Tropic Sounds 2023*

Jul 29 - Gailllimh, Ireland @ Galway International Arts Festival*

Aug 11 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland @ Stars In Town*

*Festival Performance