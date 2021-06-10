Tones And I Announce Debut Album 'Welcome to the Madhouse'

Global superstar Tones And I has announced her widely anticipated debut album, Welcome To The Madhouse, which will arrive worldwide on July 16th [album art / tracklisting below]. Today, Tones And I has shared the forthcoming album's lead single, "Cloudy Day," which is available on all streaming platforms and accompanied by an animated video streaming on her official YouTube channel. Available for pre-order today, Welcome To The Madhouse stands out as a deeply reflective and personal body of work for Tones And I, with the Australian artist writing the entire album by herself and co-producing every song.

Tones And I commented on the significance of Welcome To The Madhouse explaining, "This album for me is very up and down and reflects the forever changing emotions in me. There are songs on the album that were written before 'Dance Monkey,' about not knowing if busking was right for me. There are songs about my good friend T passing away and not wanting to deal with those emotions. The ups and downs of life in lock down and the mental challenges / struggles. Some songs make me laugh and some make me cry but there is no running theme or vibe to the album - the songs are unique to how I was feeling the day I wrote them."

Regarding "Cloudy Day," Tones And I elaborated on the single's origins noting, "After my friend T passed away I was struggling to write any songs that were happy or that I even liked. I met up with a friend who told me this saying from his late mum - 'on a cloudy day, look up into the sky and find the sun.' I knew I wanted to use that as a lyric and the next time I went into the studio I wrote 'Cloudy Day.'"

Tones And I Initially laid the foundation for Welcome To The Madhouse last year with the release of "Fly Away," a poetic and powerful composition which has amassed over 190 million streams with Tones And I delivering performances of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She followed it up in 2021 with the release of "Won't Sleep," which arrived alongside a Tones And I, Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly directed official music video continuing what has become a tradition of highly unexpected and unforgettable visuals. Both tracks reflected the inimitable idiosyncrasies of Tones And I's signature style, highlighting her clever lyricism, unpredictable songcraft, and indisputable knack for a hook.

Having had to postpone her global tour in 2020 due to COVID-19, Tones And I will be announcing new US, European and UK headline dates in the coming weeks. For more information on Tones And I's tour dates and tickets to upcoming shows, visit www.tonesandi.com.

Tones And I's global smash "Dance Monkey" was declared the most Shazamed single of all time, and officially became the 3rd most streamed song of all time on Spotify making the track the most streamed song ever by a female artist on the platform. The "Dance Monkey" official music video has surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube, while the track has eclipsed six billion streams globally and earned 4x platinum certification from the RIAA in the US as well as multi-platinum or diamond certification in sixteen other countries. Plus, "Dance Monkey" hit #4 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making "Dance Monkey" the first top five Hot 100 hit solely written by a woman in over eight years. In Australia, "Dance Monkey" holds the all-time record for the most weeks spent at #1 on the ARIA Singles Chart, while in the UK "Dance Monkey" has made Tones And I the longest running #1 of all time by a female artist on the Official Singles Chart. The New York Times detailed the making of "Dance Monkey" in their Diary of a Song video series, speaking with Tones And I about her journey from local busker to global star.

"Dance Monkey" is featured on Tones And I's RIAA gold certified debut EP The Kids Are Coming which earned her four major wins back home at last year's ARIA Awards including: "Breakthrough Artist," "Best Female Artist," "Best Pop Release," and "Best Independent Release." Following the EP's release Tones And I showcased her staggering voice across performances of "Dance Monkey" and standout single "Never Seen The Rain," appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Voice, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Today Show.

Originally from Australia's Mornington Peninsula, Tones And I traveled to Byron Bay in early 2018 to take a chance at busking. On the first day she had crowds spilling onto the street. Tones quit her retail job and decided to make Byron her new home where she lived out of her van for a year, honing her songwriting and busking every weekend. A year later, she had one of the biggest songs in the world with her global smash "Dance Monkey."

Photo Credit: GIULIA MCGAURAN